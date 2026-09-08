NFL GMFB Crew Makes NFC North Winner & Playoff Predictions

The season for the Minnesota Vikings and the rest of the NFL is quickly approaching. Of course everyone needs to rush to get into their season predictions, and the Good Morning Football (GMFB) hosts did just that this morning.

They made their Selections for each of the NFC Divisions and Wild Card winners will no doubt create conversation. Manti Te’o, Jamie Erdahl, and Kyle Brandt broke down their selections in which I noticed some interesting trends to include the NFC North.

NFL Network GMFB NFC Predictions

Manti Te’o

NFC North – Vikings

NFC West – Rams

NFC East – Cowboys

NFC South – Panthers

Wild Card #1 – Eagles

Wild Card #2 – Seahawks

Wild Card #3 – Lions

Jamie Erdahl

NFC North – Lions

NFC West – Rams

NFC East – Cowboys

NFC South – Panthers

Wild Card #1 – Seahawks

Wild Card #2 – 49ers

Wild Card #3 – Vikings

Kyle Brandt

NFC North – Bears

NFC West – Seahawks

NFC East – Cowboys

NFC South – Buccaneers

Wild Card #1 – Rams

Wild Card #2 – Lions

Wild Card #3 – Eagles

The NFL Prediction Trend

There is an interesting trend to put together from these three NFL network hosts. These individuals are on TV talking to players and coaches 5 days a week. Manti Te’o is a former player. They have a decent pulse on what moves these teams have made and where a team is trending.

Here are the 3 trends that I find interesting from these predictions.

NFC North: Everyone but the Packers have some hype

None of the 3 analysts picked the Packers to make the playoffs in their predictions. I think a lot of that has to do with not only how competitive the division is as a whole, but the Packers themselves.

All 3 of the other teams in the NFC North the Vikings, Lions, and Bears were picked as being in the playoffs, and each was selected to win the division. This alone confirms my assertion that this division will be a dogfight all year. Every team has elements in the NFC North that could allow them to compete for a championship.

3 Playoff Teams Picked Unanimously

The three teams that were picked unanimously by Jamie, Manti, and Kyle stand out. Either as divisional winners or as the wild card, only three teams were on all of their predictions.

The Rams and the Seahawks will be seen as favorites in the NFC. They are the teams with targets on their back. Seattle, the returning champions, will have to show they can repeat without Super Bowl MVP RB Kenneth Walker. They have a top-five defense, and still have weapons on offense that make them a well-rounded team. But they will have their work cut out for them in the NFC West with both the Rams and the 49ers. Repeating is tough. Making it out of that division is equally as difficult.

The Rams already had a potent offense, but added superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett on defense. If that wasn’t enough, they brought one of the greatest defensive linemen out of retirement to pair with Garrett. Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett on the same defensive line is must-see TV, and should almost be illegal. With the offseason addition of CB Trent McDuffie to go with a high-powered offense, you have quite the cocktail. The offense, consisting of Matt Stafford throwing to receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, will create mismatches for all defenses in the league.

The Vikings Are Expected To Be Competitive

Throw the underdog conversation out the window. Who cares? The Vegas over/under for the Minnesota Vikings to win is 8.5. That narrative is slowly dissipating as we get closer to the season starting. The fact is, even though this division is one of the best, each team has questions heading into the season.

The Packers have their issues with Parsons and Jacobs. Second-year star tight end Tucker Kraft is coming off an ACL injury. They have question marks with key starters.

The Lions are without both starting safeties for the first month of football. They no longer have the “Sonic and Knuckles” duo with the departure of RB David Montgomery to Houston. His replacement, Isiah Pacheco, is already hurt with a back injury and on IR. Penei Sewell is switching to LT, and rookie Blake Miller was drafted to bookend the right side of quarterback Jared Goff.

The Bears are without their starting safeties from last year and will start rookie Dillon Thieneman at one of the positions. Former wide receiver DJ Moore is now with the Bills . The Bears likely will not replicate a season leading 33 takeaways (23 interceptions, 10 fumbles) in a stat category that is difficult to repeat; as the defending NFC North champs, they will face a tough schedule. They will also face a first-place schedule instead of a last-place schedule, which they did just last year. They will have to prove they are for real and can succeed against a tougher strength of schedule.

Can Minnesota Win The North?

whether or not the Vikings can put it all together at quarterback. Can Minnesota has their own questions. None bigger thanCan Kyler Murray provide play that can give the team an average or top-half offensive output? The Vikings have the offensive weapons and the offensive line to be successful. Justin Jefferson is certainly motivated to get back on his record-breaking statistical pace. He believes Kyler Murray has the skills to do so.

They have Brian Flores and a defense that kept them in every game in 2025 with subpar quarterback play. So if healthy, the only thing keeping head coach Kevin O’Connell from getting back in the playoffs and getting his first win is a capable quarterback.

If O’Connell and Murray can gel, and this offense is potent, they have chip, chair, and a chance in the playoffs. A stingy defense paired with a capable offense is a playoff team indeed, and is why at least former NFL ILB Manti Te’o sees Minnesota winning the NFC North. Manti isn’t alone.

The talent is evident, but can the execution match the expectations?

That answer starts this Sunday with the Green Bay Packers in a Week 1 border battle.