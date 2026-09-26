NFL Announces Punishment for Bears Player After Loss to Vikings

For the second straight week, the Minnesota Vikings don’t have any players on the fine list, as the NFL announced its Week 2 fines on Sept. 26. However, for the second straight week, an opponent was fined in a game against the Vikings, and it was a hefty fine.

In a tightly contested game, the Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears 9-3 to go to 2-0. Nonetheless, on the Bears’ side, Tyrique Stevenson was fined $22,342 for a play deemed unnecessary roughness in which he used his helmet during the fourth quarter at the 5:41 mark.

Minnesota’s defense was the key piece in this win, and while the weather wasn’t ideal, the Bears offense couldn’t get anything going. Meanwhile, the Vikings did enough on offense to take advantage of the defense and grind out an ugly win.

In the game against the Bears, Carson Wentz started at quarterback for the Vikings because Kyler Murray was out with a concussion. Nonetheless, after clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol, Murray is back as QB1 ahead of the Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Vikings’ Kyler Murray Gets Clear Expectations for Week 3

Murray will have to show he’s the starter the Vikings need after Carson Wentz led the team to a 2-0 start against two NFC North rivals. Judd Zulgad of “Purple Daily” shared what he expects to see from Murray in the game against Tampa Bay.

“For the better part of two games now, what we’ve had is a team that has that one turnover, that’s it, and what we’ve had is a very responsible, run-game-heavy offense,” Zulgad said in a Sept. 22 video from SKOR North. “I think that’s what we’re going to see, and I think there is an edict on Kyler: Don’t screw it up.

“[Kevin] O’Connell sincerely liked what he saw from Carson because he didn’t see screw-ups. So what’s my expectation? My expectation is that Kyler’s gonna get in the right lane on 494, he’s gonna go 60, and he’s gonna be told, ‘Set the cruise control, baby.'”

Kyler Murray Will Have to Hit the Ground Running in Week 3

Murray will be looking to build that chemistry with Justin Jefferson, who likely wants to replicate that Week 1 performance against the Green Bay Packers.

Jefferson recorded eight receptions on nine targets, leading to 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Nonetheless, that was with Wentz taking over after Murray suffered a concussion early in the game.

As a result, Murray has the pressure of finding that connection with Jefferson. Still, regardless of that, the Vikings wideout is looking forward to playing with the team’s QB1 ahead of Week 3.

“Looking forward to it,” Jefferson told reporters on Sept. 23. “Obviously, what we’ve built throughout training camp, throughout the offseason, leading into the season, has definitely been exciting and something that we’ve all been waiting for. The time was limited the first game. So, for him to be back out there and for us to get started with him is going to be a joy to see.”

It will be interesting to see if Murray can hit the ground running, or if questions about his QB1 status start emerging after Week 3.