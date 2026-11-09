Vikings Floated as Trade Destination for $39 Million Playmaker

The Minnesota Vikings offense might need a major addition to make a difference this season. But if the Vikings can’t execute a blockbuster deal, the team could settle for smaller transactions on paper with the hopes of a big ripple down the road.

One spot where that’s possible for the Vikings offense is tight end, and there’s a small collection of options potentially available for Minnesota before Tuesday’s deadline.

Count 28-year-old Noah Fant among the list of possibilities. Fansided’s The Viking Age’s Adam Patrick proposed Fant as a Minnesota trade target Monday morning.

Tight end depth took a big hit for the Vikings earlier this year when Josh Oliver suffered a season-ending torn biceps. T.J. Hockenson is still at the top of Minnesota’s tight end depth chart, but the team is currently one snap away from having Gavin Bartholomew or Ben Yurosek take over as their No. 1 tight end,” wrote Patrick.

“In order to prevent that from happening, the Vikings should strongly consider trading for a veteran tight end …”

Patrick argued Philadelphia Eagles veteran tight end Dallas Goedert is the best tight end trade option for the Vikings. We explored that possibility Saturday and don’t disagree.

But Fant is an alternative that could help a needy Vikings tight end room.

Will Vikings Add Tight End to Replace Josh Oliver?

Over the past week, Pundits have focused almost entirely on Minnesota’s needs at quarterback and running back. But the team is lacking tight end depth as well.

While T.J. Hockenson remains a major part of the Vikings offense, Minnesota lost Josh Oliver to a torn biceps in Week 3. Oliver is unlikely to return this season.

Losing Oliver to a season-ending torn bicep injury was never going to be easy for the Vikings, but they can’t just keep chugging along with Hockenson and a tight end room filled with guys who are just getting their first-ever NFL snaps this season,” wrote Patrick.

“Adding at least one veteran tight end before Tuesday’s deadline would go a long way for Minnesota.”

At the very least, Fant would bring eight years of NFL experience to the table for Minnesota. With the right amount of opportunities, he could also provide about 30-35 receiving yards per game and give the Vikings another red zone threat.

From 2020-21 with the Denver Broncos, Fant posted 43.3 receiving yards per game. More recently, he had 35.7 receiving yards per contest with the Seattle Seahawks during 2024.

Last season with the Cincinnati Bengals, Fant registered 34 receptions, 288 receiving yards and three touchdowns over 15 contests.

Fant is playing more snaps with the New Orleans Saints this season, but his targets haven’t been as far down the field. Fant has 12 receptions and 96 receiving yards in 2026. However, he’s already matched his touchdown total (3) from 2025.

The Broncos selected Fant at No. 20 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. According to Spotrac, the veteran tight end has earned $39.1 million over his NFL career.