Ex-Scout Lofts Vikings Trade for Super Bowl Champion in J.J. McCarthy Hot Take

The Minnesota Vikings are taking a significant risk, trusting J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback despite the No. 10 overall pick of the 2024 draft missing his rookie season. The uncertainty has made the Vikings ripe for trade speculation.

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly, who spent four seasons in that role with the New York Jets, believes McCarthy will be no better than what can only be described as a bust.

Kelly also “wondered” if a trade for Los Angeles Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo could “save the day.”

“J.J. McCarthy is the next Trey Lance,” Kelly posted on X on May 24. “Will Jimmy Garoppolo save the day again?

“With [Vikings head coach] Kevin O’Connell’s background with the Rams and [LA head coach] Sean McVay, I wonder out loud if he will end up trading for Garoppolo and Garoppolo will end up leading the Vikings at some point this season.”

This Heavy Sports Vikings trade proposal sends cornerback help to LA for Garoppolo.

Vikings get:

Jimmy Garoppolo

Rams get:

Trade Would Finally Unite Jimmy Garoppolo With Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell

The Vikings would acquire an accomplished player in a trade for Garoppolo, especially for a backup. The 33-year-old passer (34 in November) is a two-time Super Bowl champion. He was a non-factor in those titles, but led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2019.

Garoppolo also helped the 49ers reach back-to-back NFC Championship games in 2021 and 2022. However, injuries have been a constant hindrance.

An injury to Garoppolo helped open the door for Purdy to become the 49ers’ QB1.

Blackmon was a third-round pick in 2022 and was projected to start entering the 2024 season. A knee injury ended his season on Day 1 of training camp. The Vikings have added to the position in the past year-plus, and can argue they would not be risking much by moving on.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah parted with two other recent draft picks last season, trading Andrew Booth to the Dallas Cowboys and waiving Akayleb Evans.

Garoppolo is on a one-year, $3 million contract.

Blackmon is in Year 3 of a four-year, $5.3 million deal, and the Vikings will face a contract decision on him following the 2026 campaign, having seen him play in 15 games plus whatever he adds in 2025.

Notably, Garoppolo has landed in O’Connell’s past haunts soon after the Vikings’ head coach left for other opportunities several times.

O’Connell left the 49ers, where he was an offensive assistant, in 2017.

Garoppolo signed with the 49ers that same offseason. Similarly, Garoppolo first signed with the Rams in 2024, two seasons after O’Connell vacated his offensive coordinator post to join the Vikings.

Moreover, O’Connell was a fourth-round pick in the 2008 draft by the New England Patriots, who selected Garoppolo No. 62 overall in 2014. A trade to the Vikings would finally unite the two.

Former Scout’s Comparison for J.J. McCarthy Looms Large

The Vikings would be wise to remember the 49ers’ trade for Lance, who ranks among the most noteworthy first-round draft busts in recent years. Selected No. 3 overall in the 2021 draft by the 49ers, the selection used to draft exchanged hands twice, first going from the Houston Texans to the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

The 49ers traded three first-round picks and a third-rounder to the Dolphins to move up in 2021.

Lance threw for 797 yards, 5 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions on 54.9% completion, starting four of his eight appearances with the organization.

After inconsistency and injuries, the latter of which contributed to Purdy’s ascension from Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 draft to the team’s starter, the 49ers traded Lance to the Cowboys before the start of the regular season in 2024.

McCarthy has a long way to go before matching that level of disappointment.

However, Lance was in a situation in San Francisco that has long been a popular comparison for what the Vikings have established under Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell.

Veteran journeyman Brett Rypien, offseason trade acquisition Sam Howell, and undrafted rookie Max Brosmer are the only other QBs under contract with the Vikings as of May 24. The Vikings are putting their faith in McCarthy, so a trade remains a long shot.