Vikings Agree to Contract With $41 Million Pro Bowler Before Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings have quarterback questions, but that did not stop them from addressing another priority on the eve of the NFL legal tampering period. The Vikings agreed to terms on a two-year contract with Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones.

Jones was arguably the top option on the market after a career year in 2024 but will now run it back with the Vikings. The Vikings sent a fitting message after the deal.

“Skol @Showtyme_33!,” the Vikings’ social media team posted on X after announcing the deal.

“Aaron Jones, Sr., and his sombrero are staying in Purple,” Vikings.com’s Lindsey Young wrote on March 9. “The Vikings announced Sunday they’ve agreed to terms on a multiyear deal with the running back, who was due to become a free agent when the New League Year opens Wednesday.

”Jones impressed on the field, in the locker room and in the Twin Cities community last season, his first in Minnesota after spending his first seven pro seasons with division-rival Green Bay.”

ESPN Adam Schefter was the first to report the deal.

“Minnesota is getting back its back: Aaron Jones is re-signing with the Vikings on a two-year, $20 million deal that includes $13 million guaranteed, per sources,” Schefter reported on X on March 9. “The deal was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus.

“Minnesota never had any doubt,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini posted on X in reaction.

The Athletic’s David DeChant, Jourdan Rodrigue, and Vic Tafur ranked Jones as RB1 and the No. 31 overall projected available free agent his offseason.

“Veteran running backs never have to worry about getting devalued and shortchanged ever again. Especially three-down backs like Jones, who is coming off a career-best 1,138-yard rushing season,” The Athletic staff wrote in February.

“Wait … is it crazy that Jones’ best season came in Year 8, and that it only took 1,138 yards? His 408 receiving yards were the second-most of his career, but the seven TDs tied for his fifth-best mark. More impressive was that Jones played all 17 games despite hip and rib injuries. He’s earned a raise from the $7 million he got last year, especially in a weak RB class.”

The Vikings set the stage for this move last week.

Vikings Re-Worked Language in Aaron Jones’ Contract After HC’s Comments

The Vikings and Jones, who has earned $41.6 million in his career, previously agreed to push back the veteran’s contract void date, allowing them more time to sort through their options.

“The Vikings and RB Aaron Jones agreed to move the void date on his contract from this Monday until the final day before free agency,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported on X on February 15. “If Jones had not been extended by Monday, the team would have taken on $3.2M in dead money in 2025.

“This expands the window for Jones and Minnesota to continue to negotiate a new deal that would avoid that amount hitting the cap in full for 2025.”

Yates said the move did not guarantee a deal between the Vikings and Jones but did pave the way.

However, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell praised Jones, who arrived in Minnesota after the Packers replaced him.

“We loved having Aaron Jones,” O’Connell said on “Fantasy Sports Radio” in February. “For the better part of his career, he had kind of been a part of backfield committees. And for the most part, it was Aaron Jones was the featured back. Played 17 games. He was able to be durable. Over 1500 yards all-purpose for us. Catching the ball out of the backfield, running it at an elite level. So, I would love to have Aaron back.

“Then I think we just continue to grow in that room, whether it’s infusing a young player in the draft or, maybe, another player in free agency alongside Aaron Jones. Hopefully, I think we’ll continue to grow, and our run game will continue to grow in being a complete offense, which is very important.”

The second part of the Vikings coach’s comments underscored Russini’s sentiments about Jones.

Aaron Jones Beats Projected AAV on New Contract

Jones is different from many of the top backs who saw big paydays in free agency in 2024. He is smaller than Derrick Henry. Jones is also older than the likes of Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs. The latter replaced him in Green Bay.

Still, Jones beat Spotrac’s projected one-year, $5.6 million valuation for him this offseason.

According to Over The Cap, Jones’ new contract with the Vikings ranks 12th in total value. It ties him with Joe Mixon and Miles Sanders in guaranteed money.