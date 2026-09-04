Vikings Predicted to ‘End McCarthy Experiment’ With Trade to AFC Playoff Team

The Minnesota Vikings are swimming in speculation around the future of former first-round draft pick and starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The Vikings have shown no signs of trading McCarthy.

Still, a reunion with Jim Harbaugh on the Los Angeles Chargers is intriguing.

“It still feels like his time with the Minnesota Vikings is running out—even if the team says otherwise,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on September 4. “The Vikings were quick to name free-agent addition Kyler Murray as their starter, and they have a veteran backup in Carson Wentz. While continuing to develop McCarthy is an option, Minnesota may want to rip off the proverbial Band-Aid and move on from him.

“The problem is that McCarthy doesn’t have much of a trade market after struggling to stay healthy and largely playing poorly over his first two seasons.”

Knox suggested the Chargers “might be willing” to take McCarthy on in a trade for a pick.

Vikings get: 2028 fifth-round draft pick

Chargers get: J.J. McCarthy

“Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was McCarthy’s coach at Michigan, and he could be interested in developing his former starter as a long-term backup in L.A.,” Knox said, adding, “While this isn’t a trade that would impact the starting lineup of either the Vikings or the Chargers, it would bring an end to the McCarthy experiment in Minnesota.”

The Chargers earned a Wild Card Playoff Berth, and Harbaugh has a strong reputation for getting the most out of QBs.

Vikings Bucked Conventional Wisdom

Getty J.J. McCarthy continues to come up in trade speculation.

The Vikings have already bucked the expectation with McCarthy this offseason, despite adding Murray in free agency.

“Despite speculation around the NFL that the Vikings would attempt to trade him before Sunday’s roster deadline, the team kept the 23-year-old on the initial roster ahead of his third season,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis wrote on September 4.

However, they are also one of several teams that kept four QBs on their 53-man roster.

The Vikings have veteran Carson Wentz and highly-touted former undrafted free agent Max Brosmer, too. That gives themselves a cadre of options, even if they trade McCarthy.

It remains to be seen if the Vikings will keep all four of their quarterbacks into next week. They must begin game planning for their regular-season opener at home against the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers.

McCarthy is certainly set up as the most likely candidate to draw interest on the trade market.

Vikings QBs Facing Similar Questions

Getty J.J. McCarthy has faced negative criticism similar to Kyler Murray

One of the more ominous notes for the Vikings has to be the offseason rumors that McCarthy did not exactly take to coaching as HC Kevin O’Connell and Co. would have liked. Murray faced similar speculation during his time with the Arizona Cardinals.

Perhaps as notable, Wentz has battled similar criticism in the past.

O’Connell and the Vikings have been able to handle it enough, if such concerns have presented themselves to this point.

However, it only takes a slump for outside noise to increase. The calls for McCarthy to get back out there could emerge if Murray stumbles. The Vikings must ask themselves if that potential distraction is worth it. That is, for a player they have at least put on the backburner.