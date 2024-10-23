Vikings Trade Proposal Lands $80 Million Super Bowl Champion

When looking at the list of needs for the Minnesota Vikings, several positions and items would likely appear before the wide receiver spot. But the trade deadline is fast approaching.

With Sam Darnold’s slowed pace in Weeks 5 and 7, however, adding another weapon to the passing game on the perimeter should be an option. That is especially true when the potential acquisition is a recent Super Bowl champion and has familiarity with the offense.

That target, Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp, can also be had for a discount.

This Heavy Sports trade pitch aims to pry the 2022 Super Bowl champion away to bolster a potential run with the Vikings.

Vikings get:

Cooper Kupp

Rams get:

2026 second-round pick

2026 sixth-round pick (via LAR)

Kupp, 31, has 18 receptions for 147 yards and 1 touchdown through seven weeks. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021, catching leading the NFL with 145 catches, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdown grabs.

Injuries have caught up to him.

Vikings Can Trade for Cooper Kupp at Discounted Rate

Kupp, 31, has appeared in two games in 2024, sidelined by a hamstring issue. He has appeared in no more than 12 games since the 2021 season, which was his lone campaign playing a full slate of games.

That is a likely significant factor in the Rams’ willingness to eat some of his remaining salary

Despite his flaws, if Kupp is available at a fraction of the cost, it could be a worthwhile endeavor for Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

“The Los Angeles Rams have spoken with teams about a potential trade involving star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, league sources said,” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Michael Silver, and Jourdan Rodrigue wrote on October 22.

“Sources with knowledge of those conversations said the Rams indicated to them that they would be open to taking on some of Kupp’s remaining salary in 2024. Kupp’s base salary entering the season was $15 million with a cap number of $29 million. He also is due a $7.5 million roster bonus in March, according to Over the Cap, with $5 million guaranteed. Those sources added that the Rams indicated to them they were seeking a second-round pick.”

Kupp is familiar with the Vikings’ scheme and head coach Kevin O’Connell.

O’Connell was the Rams’ offensive coordinator for that title run. But the draft capital could prove tricky with Kupp sure to draw plenty of interest and the Vikings owning four picks in 2025.

Only one of those picks – their first-rounder – is in the top 160 slots.

The Vikings have $10.2 million in cap space, per OTC. Kupp is in Year 1 of a three-year, $80.1 million contract. He is due $9.1 million in guaranteed salary in 2024 before seeing a spike to $20 million in 2025 and then $19.5 million in 2026, per Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti.

Cooper Kupp Could Be Security Blanket for Sam Darnold, Insurance for Jordan Addison

The Vikings are uniquely set up to support Kupp if they trade for him. They already have a plethora of options in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and the emerging Jalen Nailor at wide receiver. They also have Pro Bowlers in tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back Aaron Jones.

Similar to Kupp, Hockenson, Jefferson, Jones, and Nailor have all missed chunks of time due to injury in recent seasons.

Hockenson has not played in 2024 after tearing knee ligaments suffered in Week 17 in 2023

Adding Kupp could help ease the burden and workload – and therefore, the wear-and-tear – on all of the playmakers. Most importantly, it would be another weapon for Darnold, who led the NFL in touchdown passes over the first four weeks but has 1 TD pass in two games since then.

Kupp would be a luxury addition to be sure. But he could pay tremendous dividends for the Vikings this season and in 2025 when J.J. McCarthy potentially takes over the reins at QB.