Vikings Expected to Move on Champion QB, Potential ‘Instant Superstar’ WR

The Minnesota Vikings will have a first-hand look at one of the most buzzworthy talents in the NFL draft era, Jeremiah Smith, and some of his also-intriguing teammates.

“17 NFL teams will have reps at Ohio State tomorrow for the Buckeyes’ season opener, per source,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ryan Fowler reported on X on September 4, noting the Vikings’ NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, will also be there.

While Smith is the top prospect, and someone any team would he happy to get, he is not alone.

Quarterback Julian Sayin could sneak his way into the first-round. With the Vikings’ uncertainty at the position, Sayin cannot be ruled out for head coach Kevin O’Connell and Co. at this time.

“Sayin is incredibly accurate, and his arm strength is better than advertised,” ESPN senior NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. wrote on September 4 about Sayin, who won a national championship with Smith and the Buckeyes in 2024. “I see some Brock Purdy to his game.”

Vikings Set to Get Eyes on Jeremiah Smith, Buckeyes

Smith is 6-foot-3 and 220-plus pounds, offering a blend of size and speed the Vikings do not currently possess on their roster. Smith has led the Big 10 with over 1,200 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons. He also won a national championship with the Buckeyes in 2024.

“The best overall prospect in this entire class, Smith has been ready for the NFL since the moment he stepped foot on campus in Columbus,” Athlon Sports’ Luke Easterling wrote in August. “He’s got everything he needs to be an instant superstar at the next level, and he’s proven he can produce despite being the focal point of every opposing defense’s gameplan, even against top competition. Wherever he lands, he’ll be an instant front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, with plenty of All-Pro honors in his future.”

The Vikings have an All-Pro in Justin Jefferson, but his future has come into question amid the organization’s recent stagnation.

They also have Jordan Addison, who is under contract through 2027, but little behind them.

Kevin O’Connell, Vikings WR Room Could Always Use Another Game-Breaker

Jauan Jennings is WR3, but he is also on a one-year deal. Meanwhile, second-year pros Myles Price and Tai Felton remain largely unproven. Smith is unproven as well, but his ceiling is higher than anyone, save for Jefferson.

Getting into position to land Smith would require a disastrous 2026 season or some creative maneuvering from Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley.

It could be worth it, though.

The Vikings have a two-time Pro Bowler at tight end in T.J. Hockenson and their backfield features the tandem of one-time Pro Bowler Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason. They are not a substitute for what a player like Smith could bring.

Jeremiah Smith ‘Wins at All 3 Levels’

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson ranked Smith as the second-best prospect, regardless of position, in the projected 2027 draft class. Wilson ranked Smith behind only Oregon Ducks quarterback and fellow early-season Heisman Trophy candidate Dante Moore.

“There really isn’t much Jeremiah Smith cannot do,” CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson wrote on September 3, ranking the receiver as the second-best prospect. He wins at all three levels, catches everything away from his body and is a problem after the catch because of his strength and contact balance. Maybe he can improve as a blocker, but you’re not taking him with a top-5 pick because he’s the next coming of Hines Ward.”

Again, it would be difficult and is highly unlikely the Vikings can land Smith without having an abysmal season, whereas Sayin could be available at the back end of the round.