Vikings Teammate Followed Justin Jefferson’s Lead on QB Change

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is confident in his new quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, in real life and the virtual world. Jefferson’s Vikings teammate and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. has at least flirted with the latter.

During a recent live stream in which he was playing “Madden,” Pace was playing as a Vikings WR while someone else controlled the sprite version of his team’s QB, Sam Darnold.

After “Darnold” threw an interception on a two-point conversion, Pace called for McCarthy.

“What are you throwing, bruh? Oh, my God! Put J.J. in, bruh. Put Jonathan in, bruh,” Pace said after the virtual turnover in the April 18 stream. “We need a new QB. What they used to say? ‘New pitcher!’”

#Vikings LB Ivan Pace Jr after Sam Darnold threw a pick in Madden: “Put JJ in bruh. Put Jonathan in.” 😭 🎥: https://t.co/IiZiFmfQIX pic.twitter.com/bqlTWIb9Tn — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) April 19, 2025

Darnold led the Vikings to 14 wins in 2024, an NFL record for a QB in the first year with a new team.

He completed 66.2% of his throws for 4,319 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Pace will get his wish for that game in real life; Darnold will not be the Vikings’ QB1 in 2025. Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency during the 2025 offseason.

The Vikings have yet to name McCarthy the starter. The Vikings have, however, acknowledged that that is their end goal, meaning his connection with Jefferson is paramount.

Justin Jefferson Throws TD After Vikings QB Change in Viral ‘Madden 25’ Clip

Jefferson’s virtual moment of truth came during his “Madden 25” Twitch stream in March. After fans requested it, Jefferson made the switch in the game from Darnold to McCarthy and proceeded to uncork a 62-yard touchdown pass to (virtual) Jalen Nailor.

“Put J.J. in! Put J.J. in, go crazy!” Jefferson exclaimed after the splash play during the stream. “Put J.J. in, go crazy!

“Look at the dot! Look at the dottie!

More than that, though, Jefferson is confident in the real McCarthy.

Jefferson noted that McCarthy, whose locker is right next to his in the Vikings’ facilities, is like a “sponge.”

“He’s a guy that wants to learn. He’s a guy that wants to be a top-tier quarterback in this league,” Jefferson told Athlon Sports’ Jonathan Adams in February. “Every single day, we’re chopping it up. We’re talking not only about football, but just life in general; what’s going on.

“Just having that connection with him before he even steps on the field is something that’s special, so I’m excited to see what he does. He was doing great before he got injured. So I’m excited to see what we’re gonna do, who we’re gonna bring back, and who’s gonna be our starter for next year.”

J.J. McCarthy Praised Justin Jefferson

McCarthy also lauded his relationship with the four-time Pro Bowl wideout, who leads a triumvirate of impactful pass-catchers alongside fellow wideout Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson, with Nailor and running back Aaron Jones playing key supporting roles.

“We resonate deeply on that joyful, playful energy. Just being out there having fun. Every time you step on the field, it’s a blessing and an opportunity to be around the best. But when the best treat it like they’ve been treating it all their life, it’s really special,” McCarthy told Kay Adams about Jefferson on “Up & Adams” on March 25.

“He’s one of those guys, so it really pays a dividend to how he performs on Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays because he just goes out there and has fun. And, yeah, it works for him.”

Jefferson has recorded at least 1,074 yards in all five NFL seasons.

He produced that mark in an injury-shortened 2023 campaign that also saw him play with four different starting quarterbacks. Jefferson is a good starting point for any QB, let alone one lacking the pro-level experience that the Vikings’ presumed starter, McCarthy, is.