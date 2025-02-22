Vikings Projected as Landing Spot for $49 Million Super Bowl Champion

The Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback situation has been a driving storyline in the early stages of the offseason, but they also need help at cornerback. Pro Football Talk’s Ben Rolfe predicted the Vikings will sign Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III.

Minnesota could see its top three corners leave in free agency.

Davis, 28, was a second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent the first six years of his career in Tampa before the Bucs traded him to the Lions during the 2024 offseason.

“The Minnesota Vikings need to fill many holes in their secondary,” Rolfe wrote on February 19. “The problem for Minnesota is they also have holes at guard, running back, and on their defensive line.

“The positive for the Vikings is that they have cap space to try to fill many of these holes. An intriguing cornerback prospect for them is Carlton Davis, who has a projected contract value of under $14 million per year. That is a much better projection than bringing back [Byron] Murphy at an AAV of over $22 million per year and could allow them to double up on veteran options at the position.”

“The talent is immense, and Davis is coming off his best career season when it comes to QB rating allowed,” Davis wrote. “Keeping him on the field will be the key, but he is a top-tier cornerback option when he plays.”

Carton Davis III Carries Injury Risk Amid $41M Projection

Spotrac’s projected three-year, $41.3 million pact for Davis could prove too ambitious for the Vikings. Davis, who has $49.9 million in career earnings, has never played more than 14 games in a season. He has not done that since 2020 when he won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers.

Davis played 13 games in 2024, missing time with a knee injury.

“Durability will be the big question for Davis,” Rolfe wrote. “He has missed games in every season of his NFL career, including 13 games in the past three years.”

Davis recorded 56 combined tackles, 11 pass deflections, 2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 forced fumble. He allowed 55.3% completion on 42 targets, ranking 18th among all defenders to face at least as many targets, per Stathead.

Over The Cap projects the Vikings will have $63.3 million to spend this offseason.

Vikings Secondary Primed for Overhaul Amid Carlton Davis Prediction

Murphy, Shaquill Griffin, and Stephon Gilmore are all free agents. The Vikings return 2023 third-round pick Mekhi Blackmon, who missed the 2024 season with a torn ACL.

They have several other prospects, like coaching staff favorite Dwight McGlothern and former Chicago Bears undrafted free agent Reddy Steward. But the Vikings do not have another corner under contract for 2025 who played in a game for them this past season.

Moreover, they could lose two of their top three safeties.

Camryn Bynum is a free agency and could be expendable if the Vikings prioritize Murphy this offseason. Harrison Smith is a candidate to retire following his 13th season in the NFL. And the third safety – Josh Metellus – could be due a raise heading into the final year of his contract.

The Vikings could see changes at starting quarterback, running back, and along the offensive line this offseason.

They could see similar changes on the backend of their defense, creating a path for Davis.