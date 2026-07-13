Vikings’ Tone-Setter Called ‘Breakout’ Candidate as Training Camp Nears

The Minnesota Vikings have revamped their trenches this offseason, shedding some bloated salaries and, as a result, are relying on less-proven players like third-year defensive lineman Jalen Redmond.

Redmond is more experienced that his years of service in the NFL suggest.

However, since Redmond remains early in his NFL journey, he qualifies for an encouraging list heading into the 2026 season.

Vikings’ Jalen Redmond Predicted for ‘Breakout’ in 2026

Before the Vikings signed him, Redmond was a standout in the XFL, where he played for the Arlington Renegades.

In his first season, Redmond, 27, recorded 18 total tackles, 6 stops for loss, 2 pass deflections, and 1.0 sacks in 13 games with two starts. He followed that up with 62 combined stops, 12 for loss, 6.0 sacks, 5 deflections, and 2 fumble recoveries in 2025. He started 15 of 17 games.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis picked Redmond for the Vikings’ “breakout player” for 2026.

“The Vikings signed him on a whim,” Lewis wrote on July 13. “Defensive coordinator Brian Flores took to his intensity and commitment almost immediately, and Redmond has shown why in the last couple of seasons. He holds the point of attack against the run. He wins with quickness in one-on-one pass-rush situations.”

Redmond is on a bargain contract, signing a one-year, $1.1 million exclusive rights free agent tender during the 2026 offseason.

He could be heading for another bargain deal, too. The NFL rules set up so that players in his potential situation–free agents after just three years of service–become restricted free agents, giving their incumbent team the right of first refusal.

Redmond would be reliant on another team to ensure he got more than the minimum.

Otherwise, the Vikings can place the RFA tender on Redmond, which Over The Cap projects will come in at $3.8 million for a player like him.

Jalen Redmond Provides Additional Value in Minnesota

Redmond’s value to the Vikings goes beyond what he brings to the field as a player, with the next generation in his charge.

“Because the Vikings got rid of veteran defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, they’re relying on Redmond to set the standard for a unit of talented youngsters like Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange,” Lewis wrote.

Lewis previously wrote Banks’ status is key and about the opportunity he and Organce face.

“Banks’ availability is one of the most important training camp storylines. The Vikings took a seismic risk on the first-round pick. [Kevin] O’Connell raved about his progress last week, and the team always targeted training camp as the time for his official introduction. Optimally, he lines up alongside Redmond in September, adding another game breaker for defensive coordinator Brian Flores,” Lewis wrote in June.

“[Levi Drake] Rodriguez’s and [Eiijah] Williams’ arrows continue to point up. They could be competing with Orange for early-down snaps.”

Lewis’ projection had the Vikings leaving Eric Johnson II, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Monkell Goodwine, Smith Vilbert, and Taki Taimani off the 53-player roster. That would leave Redmond as the oldest among the top group, though he and Rodriguez entered the NFL the same year.