Vikings’ Bargain Playmaker Could Elevate to Top Receiving Option at TE

The Minnesota Vikings have an opening, at least temporarily, in the starting lineup and a former rival pass-catcher is in line to grab it.

Minnesota added tight end Robert Tonyan this offseason, formerly of the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Two-time Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson suffered a knee injury late last season and may miss several games to begin the 2024 campaign, which leaves a hole in the position group from a receiving perspective.

Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated’s Fan Nation on July 17 authored a list of the 10 Vikings garnering the most hype as training camp rolls around and named Tonyan in the No. 8 spot.

“Tonyan signed a one-year veteran minimum deal with the Vikings in May. The 30-year-old had just 11 receptions for the Bears last season and is now four years removed from his breakout 11-touchdown performance with the Packers in 2020,” Ragatz wrote. “However, watching him at OTAs, he looked like he has plenty of juice left in the tank. With T.J. Hockenson injured, Tonyan has a real chance to surpass Johnny Mundt and become the Vikings’ primary receiving option at TE during camp.”

Minnesota will pay Tonyan, 30, just $1.125 million for the 2024 campaign.

Robert Tonyan Has Shown Flashes This Offseason of Best Version of NFL Self

Tonyan was poised for a potential star-turn in 2021 after hauling in 52 catches on 59 targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a total of 586 receiving yards and the aforementioned 11 TD grabs the season prior, per Pro Football Reference.

However, an ACL tear in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals robbed him of the second half of that campaign and he exited Green Bay following the 2022 campaign during the same general window of time in which the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets.

For his career, Tonyan has amassed 148 receptions on 193 targets for 1,549 receiving yards and 17 scores. His minimal production last season was due, at least in part, to a lack of usage. Bears QBs targeted the tight end just 17 times across 17 appearances, as he played behind Cole Kmet.

But Tonyan’s spring and summer with the Vikings have been exemplary, and Ragatz isn’t the only media member close to the team who has noted it.

“Robert Tonyan has looked great in minicamp,” Alec Lewis of The Athletic posted to X on Wednesday, June 5. “No hyperbole. Catching everything, snagged multiple passes in red-zone period today, outstretched arms, toe-tapping in the corner of the end zone. Just impressive.”

Robert Tonyan Could Prove Crucial to Vikings Offense Early in Season

Minnesota has Josh Oliver on the roster, who the team signed to a three-year, $21 million contract in March 2023 after the former Baltimore Ravens tight end entered unrestricted free agency.

However, Oliver’s forte is blocking, and he caught only 22 passes for 213 yards and 2 TDs last season. Mundt was less productive even than Oliver as a pass-catcher, hauling in just 17 catches for 172 yards and 1 score.

Hockenson won’t miss the entire season, though he could miss approximately one-third of it based on a prediction in May from Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. It remains unclear if wide receiver Jordan Addison will miss any time during the season due to a recent arrest in California on suspicion of DUI.

Addison was the No. 2 wide receiver in the Vikings’ offense as a rookie last season and figures to be again in 2024 behind Justin Jefferson. With Hockenson all but a lock to miss several games and Addison’s status to begin the season a question mark, Tonyan’s pass-catching could be crucial to a Minnesota offense that must contend with the likes of the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and Packers between Weeks 2-4 to open the year.