Vikings Pivot Away From Aaron Rodgers Pursuit for $21 Million QB: Report

Since the rumors began, the Minnesota Vikings’ signing of Aaron Rodgers has seemed like a long shot. However, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the franchise is prepared to entrust J.J. McCarthy.

The Vikings took McCarthy No. 10 overall in the 2024 draft, trading up with the New York Jets to make the pick. He is their hand-picked prospect on a cost-controlled $21.8 million contract.

Per Pelissero, the Vikings even have turned away trade calls for McCarthy.

“The #Vikings have rejected multiple trade calls on J.J. McCarthy, telling other teams they’re moving forward with him as their quarterback, sources say,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on March 19. “The team plans to add a veteran. But they’re not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time. McCarthy now enters the offseason as QB1.

“The #Vikings continue to explore multiple options for a veteran QB addition, whether through free agency or a trade. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers’ options are now focused on the #Steelers and #Giants.”

“[Am] told the Vikings are not pursuing QB Aaron Rodgers and don’t consider him an option as they move into the next phase of the offseason … leaving J.J. McCarthy atop the QB depth chart,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported, corroborating Pelissero’s report. “Again, Rodgers-Vikings was never likely. But it has been discussed.”

McCarthy missed his rookie season after tearing his meniscus in the preseason opener.

He has had two surgeries to address the issue, and must still regain the weight he has lost during his recovery.

However, he is ahead of schedule in his rehab from the knee injury and was progressing to at least challenge former Vikings QB Sam Darnold for the starting job in 2024. McCarthy told “The Rich Eisen Show” host Rich Eisen in February that he can only ask for a chance to start.

“People with the Vikings came out of early free agency wave thinking Rodgers add was possible but unlikely,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X in reaction to the news. “‘Committed to J.J.’s development,’ one source said. The feeling is Minnesota is looking at a QB2 that can start if needed. Looks like that plan is crystallizing.”

Door Ajar for Vikings’ Change of Heart on Aaron Rodgers

By most accounts, the Vikings have indeed moved on from considering adding Rodgers. The plan for 2025 is to let McCarthy continue developing. The four-time MVP’s hopes of landing with the Vikings may have life despite reports that head coach Kevin O’Connell is lukewarm about it.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports that the Vikings still want to see more of McCarthy before finalizing their decision. Russini noted the QB’s “spring will be key.”

“The Vikings have strongly considered and will continue to monitor Aaron Rodgers as an option, but they’re not ready to commit at this point in the offseason, per sources. They understand this could lead to him signing elsewhere or retiring,” Russini reported on X on March 19. “There’s no ‘in’ or ‘out’ on Aaron Rodgers from Minnesota—they’re simply not making a decision at this time.

“Now we wait to see what Rodgers wants to do.”

The Vikings were in the driver’s seat on Rodgers. He can now focus his planning on the offers from other teams. Rodgers is believed to have standing offers available from the Giants and the Steelers.

Vikings Give ‘Clarity’ to Remaining QB Dominoes

“#Vikings being out on Aaron Rodgers should help bring clarity,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted.

The Steelers may be in the lead in that regard.

“Now there’s more context to why I heard yesterday, that Pittsburgh was feeling like they are “getting closer” to Aaron Rodgers, per league source, with news pertaining to Minnesota this morning,” The Exhibit Concept’s Josina Anderson posted on X on March 19.

“[Steelers head coach Mike] Tomlin was very adamant about getting DK Metcalf from what I hear, clearly he’s still at the table over his dice on Rodgers, now he has to bring it home.”

“Unless Aaron Rodgers wants to wait for the #Vikings to potentially change their minds, this should direct him toward his other options in the #Steelers and #Giants,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo posted on X in reaction to Pelissero’s report.