Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Sign 1,200-Yard Explosive Slot Receiver To Support Elite Perimeter Weapons

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Justin Jefferson
Getty
Justin Jefferson

The Minnesota Vikings are not exactly deficient in the offensive skill position department.

With the likes of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, TJ Hockenson and Aaron Jones surrounding the quarterback, it is no wonder Minnesota is deciding to put their faith in second year QB, JJ McCarthy.

However, despite their abundance of offensive talent, the Vikings are still making additions on offense this free agency period, as the team confirmed on X that they are signing former Cardinals and Falcons slot receiver, Rondale Moore.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Rondale Moore Signing With The Minnesota Vikings

Not exactly a marquee signing by any means, Moore is still an intriguing pickup for the Vikings offensively.

A classic “buy low” spot for a player who spent the entirety of 2024 on the sidelines with a knee injury suffered during training camp, Minnesota is adding an ultra-dynamic slot receiver, who was considered to be one of the most elusive, slippery wideouts coming out of the 2021 NFL draft.

More to follow…

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Minnesota Vikings Players

Jordan Addison's headshot J. Addison
Jonathan Allen's headshot J. Allen
Brian Asamoah's headshot B. Asamoah
Travis Bell's headshot T. Bell
Mekhi Blackmon's headshot M. Blackmon
Bubba Bolden's headshot B. Bolden
Blake Brandel's headshot B. Brandel
Henry Byrd's headshot H. Byrd
Blake Cashman's headshot B. Cashman
Ty Chandler's headshot T. Chandler
Christian Darrisaw's headshot C. Darrisaw
Andrew DePaola's headshot A. DePaola
Will Fries's headshot W. Fries
Jonathan Greenard's headshot J. Greenard
Kahlef Hailassie's headshot K. Hailassie
C.J. Ham's headshot C. Ham
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Jonathan Harris's headshot J. Harris
T.J. Hockenson's headshot T. Hockenson
Lucky Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Theo Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Justin Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Marcellus Johnson's headshot M. Johnson
Jeshaun Jones's headshot J. Jones
Aaron Jones's headshot A. Jones
Tim Jones's headshot T. Jones
Michael Jurgens's headshot M. Jurgens
Ryan Kelly's headshot R. Kelly
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
J.J. McCarthy's headshot J. McCarthy
Dwight McGlothern's headshot D. McGlothern
Josh Metellus's headshot J. Metellus
Gabriel Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Jalen Nailor's headshot J. Nailor
Brian O'Neill's headshot B. O'Neill
Jeff Okudah's headshot J. Okudah
Josh Oliver's headshot J. Oliver
Ivan Pace's headshot I. Pace
Harrison Phillips's headshot H. Phillips
Jalen Redmond's headshot J. Redmond
Will Reichard's headshot W. Reichard
Trevor Reid's headshot T. Reid
Bo Richter's headshot B. Richter
Isaiah Rodgers's headshot I. Rodgers
Levi Drake Rodriguez's headshot L. Rodriguez
Walter Rouse's headshot W. Rouse
Zavier Scott's headshot Z. Scott
Justin Skule's headshot J. Skule
Harrison Smith's headshot H. Smith
Reddy Steward's headshot R. Steward
Taki Taimani's headshot T. Taimani
Thayer Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Ambry Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
Tavierre Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
NaJee Thompson's headshot N. Thompson
Max Tooley's headshot M. Tooley
Dallas Turner's headshot D. Turner
Andrew Van Ginkel's headshot A. Van Ginkel
Jay Ward's headshot J. Ward
Leroy Watson's headshot L. Watson
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Ryan Wright's headshot R. Wright

Comments

Vikings Sign 1,200-Yard Explosive Slot Receiver To Support Elite Perimeter Weapons

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x