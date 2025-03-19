Vikings Sign 1,200-Yard Explosive Slot Receiver To Support Elite Perimeter Weapons

The Minnesota Vikings are not exactly deficient in the offensive skill position department.

With the likes of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, TJ Hockenson and Aaron Jones surrounding the quarterback, it is no wonder Minnesota is deciding to put their faith in second year QB, JJ McCarthy.

However, despite their abundance of offensive talent, the Vikings are still making additions on offense this free agency period, as the team confirmed on X that they are signing former Cardinals and Falcons slot receiver, Rondale Moore.

Rondale Moore Signing With The Minnesota Vikings

Not exactly a marquee signing by any means, Moore is still an intriguing pickup for the Vikings offensively.

A classic “buy low” spot for a player who spent the entirety of 2024 on the sidelines with a knee injury suffered during training camp, Minnesota is adding an ultra-dynamic slot receiver, who was considered to be one of the most elusive, slippery wideouts coming out of the 2021 NFL draft.

More to follow…