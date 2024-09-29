Vikings Make NFL History in Win Over Packers at Lambeau Field

The Minnesota Vikings are undefeated, and they accomplished something no NFL team in the Super Bowl era has ever done to get there.

Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported on Sunday, September 29, that Minnesota’s run to 4-0 — which includes wins over three teams who won at least one playoff game last season — was historic relative to what oddsmakers expected based on the spreads for each of the four contests.

In the least anticipated Vikings season in recent memory, the Vikings are now 4-0. They are the FIRST TEAM in the Super Bowl era to start 4-0 without being more than a 1-point favorite in those games. They have, in fact, been underdogs in their past three games. https://t.co/Sra0kzeGol — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) September 29, 2024

Those three contests came against the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 2, the Houston Texans in Minnesota in Week 3 and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday.

All told, the Vikings outscored those three opponents 88-53, which equates to an average margin of victory of nearly 12 points.

Sam Darnold MVP Candidate Through Week 4

The reasons for Minnesota’s success are several, but any discussion about how and why the Vikings remain undefeated through the first month of the season has to begin with quarterback Sam Darnold.

Darnold is at the top of the league’s early MVP discussion with the likes of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who will try to push his team to 4-0 against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Darnold has completed nearly 69% of his passes for 932 yards, 11 TDs and 3 INTs in what has been the best campaign of his career by far. However, because of Darnold’s struggles with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers over the first five seasons of his career, NFL insiders have watched this season play out with one suspicious eyebrow raised rather that two eyebrows lifted in an expression of respectful awe.

“Have the Vikings unlocked the Darnold many expected when the Jets drafted him with No. 3 overall in 2018? I’m skeptical,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote on September 26. “The truth on Darnold probably falls somewhere between the guy who struggled badly with the Jets and Panthers and the one who’s off to a 3-0 start. The Vikings will inevitably be in situations where he needs to throw, and that’s where we’ll get the best sense of his development over the past few seasons.”

Darnold answered the bell against the Packers on Sunday, throwing for 275 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT that helped the Vikings hold off Green Bay 31-29 in a monumental road victory in the NFC North Division.

Brian Flores Playing Huge Role in Vikings’ 4-0 Start to Year

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell certainly deserves some credit for helping Darnold off to his hot start, especially considering injuries to wide receiver Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

However, defensive coordinator Brian Flores might be the man on the coaching staff most responsible for Minnesota’s undefeated record.

The Vikings defense held its first three opponents to an average of 10 points per game, which was second in the league coming into Week 4. Those numbers worsened significantly after Jordan Love and the Packers offense dropped 29 points on Minnesota in a losing effort.

However, Green Bay had just seven points on the board at the end of the third quarter. And while the team was able to score 22 in stanza number four, the Vikings forced four turnovers on the afternoon, including two in the final quarter.

Minnesota hosts the Jets in Minneapolis next Sunday before a bye in Week 6.