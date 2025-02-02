Sam Darnold Predicted to Dump Vikings for $160 Million From Historic AFC Team

The Minnesota Vikings will retain the upper hand when it comes to Sam Darnold until the free agency negotiating period opens on March 10, but the QB will know his market well before then.

Predictions of that market continuously fall around $40 million annually, which is a significant discount from where it might have been if Darnold didn’t tank the last two games of the campaign.

“I agree with [Benjamin] Solak that Darnold’s value should come in around $40 million per season, with Daniel Jones‘ deal with the Giants in 2023 as a potential comp for a quarterback with one year of success,” Bill Barnwell of ESPN wrote January 30.

As far as predictions for where Darnold will get his money, neither Barnwell or Solak is sold on Minnesota ponying up — and that is because of one specific reason.

“Will that [contract] come from the Vikings?” Barnwell continued. “They can afford to retain him, but that seems less likely with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy returning from the knee injury he suffered in August.”

The Las Vegas Raiders, who pick No. 6 in April’s NFL draft, is the team insiders mention most frequently when predicting who will foot the bill for Darnold.