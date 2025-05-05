Vikings Named Top Spot for Former Packers’ Starter Amid Free Agency Rumors

Adding some depth at cornerback is still high on the list of needs for the Minnesota Vikings, and there are still some attractive options available via free agency.

Veterans Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin, both of whom contributed to the team in 2024, were not re-signed, leaving a bit of a void. But Ryan Smith of Pro Football Focus had an interesting suggestion on how Minnesota can fill that void: by signing free agent Rasul Douglas.

“Douglas is coming off a disappointing season in which he ranked 102nd out of 116 qualifying cornerbacks with a 53.9 PFF overall grade. He was strong the previous three years, earning a career-best 81.0 PFF overall grade in 2023,” Smith wrote, adding:

“The Vikings will need to replace Stephon Gilmore, and Douglas is a natural fit in defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ aggressive, blitz-heavy scheme. Minnesota had just five draft picks in the draft, and none were used on a defensive back, suggesting the team was confident it could address its cornerback depth through free agency.”

Minnesota’s Pass Defense Had Some Issues in 2024

The Vikings’ pass defense was a liability at times last season. The unit was fifth-worst in the NFL, giving up 4,114 passing yards — that’s an average of 242 yards per game.

Minnesota’s run defense was staunch (it gave up just 93.4 yards a game on the ground, second-best in the league), but it could benefit from a few more experienced DBs in the secondary. That’s not to say they’ve done nothing to address the position.

Minnesota did re-sign cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. to a three-year, $66 million contract. Murphy, who earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2024 after hauling in six interceptions, should pick up where he left off.

In addition to retaining Murphy, the Vikings added CB Isaiah Rodgers on a two-year, $15 million deal. Rodgers, who started 13 games for the Philadelphia Eagles last year, is an ascending player with the potential to contribute in a big way. But Ambry Thomas remains a question mark, as does new addition Jeff Okudah.

Post-draft, Minnesota signed Zemaiah Vaughn, an undrafted free agent from the University of Utah. Vaughn, who started the final 31 games of his college career, is known for his size and athleticism, and he could be a dark horse candidate to compete for a roster spot.

Still, the lack of depth and experience at corner could hamper Flores’ ability to implement his aggressive, blitz-heavy scheme effectively, as it relies on reliable man-to-man coverage on the outside. Could the addition of Douglas help?

A Look at Why CB Rasul Douglas Could Be Option to Sign With Minnesota Vikings

Drafted by the Eagles in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Douglas spent three seasons in Philly, before heading to the Carolina Panthers in 2020.

His 2021 season was a whirlwind—he bounced from the Raiders to the Texans to the Cardinals, but things clicked in a big way when the Green Bay Packers scooped him up off the Cardinals’ practice squad in October of 2021. In just 12 games that season, Douglas picked off five passes—two of which he returned for touchdowns.

In 2023, the Packers traded him to the Buffalo Bills, where he continued to play well on the outside.

Over the 2024 season, Douglas amassed 58 combined tackles (43 solo), five pass deflections, and one forced fumble across 15 games. He also finished with a career-high five tackles-for-loss.

In the postseason, Douglas continued to make critical plays, including recovering an onside kick in the Divisional Playoff against the Baltimore Ravens, helping to secure a 27–25 victory.

PFF has Douglas projected to sign a two-year contract worth up to $26.5 million, with $15.25 million guaranteed. If Flores and company think he’s worth it, he could be their best option still available.