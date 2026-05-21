Vikings Star Gets Wake-Up Call Over Role Behind Justin Jefferson

It was a challenging 2025 season for Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson. Now, it could be because of the team’s play at quarterback that limited his impact as a pass-catcher.

Nonetheless, entering the 2026 season, the Vikings will need a great impact from the veteran as he could become the No. 2 guy behind Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings have other options, such as Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings. Still, if Kyler Murray wins the QB battle, he has shown a tendency to target his tight end, given the connection Murray had with Trey McBride during his time with the Arizona Cardinals.

As a result, FanSided’s Austen Bundy listed T.J. Hockenson as the one veteran on Minnesota’s roster who is entering a make-or-break season and needs to re-emerge as a key option behind Jefferson.

“The 28-year-old is playing on a restructured four-year deal with Minnesota which indicates the team is already looking for ways to save money as it looks to the future,” Bundy wrote in his May 21 article.

“Hockenson recorded 438 receiving yards and three touchdowns last year in 15 appearances, well below his usual production. That could’ve been a mix of quarterback inconsistency but with Kyler Murray likely to take the reins all of 2026, he needs to re-emerge as a complimentary top weapon alongside Justin Jefferson.”

Last season, Hockenson posted a 61.2 overall PFF grade. In the passing game, he featured in 480 pass snaps, hauling in 51 receptions on 64 targets for 438 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Moreover, he averaged 8.6 yards per reception and generated 224 yards after the catch.

Vikings Appear to Be Backing T.J. Hockenson

Moreover, the Vikings are betting on Hockenson to have a bounce-back season, given that the team didn’t look to draft a younger and cheaper option behind him, and there’s not much depth after the veteran.

“Minnesota refrained from drafting a tight end in the 2026 draft despite backup Josh Oliver already being a question mark if Hockenson were to go down for a significant amount of time,” Bundy added in his article.

“That shows confidence in the starter, but with his restructured deal, Hockenson is a free agent after the end of this season, and the team could move on to find a younger (and cheaper) replacement.”

Warren Moon Issues Clear Message to Kyler Murray

Meanwhile, Hockenson isn’t the only one receiving ultimatums to succeed in the upcoming 2026 campaign. Before the competition between J.J. McCarthy and Murray begins, former Vikings QB Warren Moon shared a clear message for the former No. 1 pick.

“He hasn’t played up to those expectations every year, but he has dealt with injuries during his first few years in the league, and that hasn’t helped,” Moon said during the May 18 edition of “Up & Adams.”

“He also hasn’t had the best supporting cast around him in Arizona, especially on the offensive line. So I don’t think he has any excuses with this Minnesota team. This team is ready to go defensively, and offensively, it has the weapons…

“I hope he’s learned over the last couple of years, with all the criticism he’s taken and the injuries he’s gone through, that he has to give more of himself to his football team. He has to show people more about what he’s feeling and thinking. You have to do that as a quarterback in order to get people to follow you.”