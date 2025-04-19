Vikings Linked to Potential Trade for Ex-Commanders QB Amid New Rumor

The Minnesota Vikings are J.J. McCarthy’s team for all intents and purposes. However, the Vikings are still exploring veteran options, and former Washington Commanders starter and Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Howell could be a fit.

With former Vikings QB Sam Darnold’s arrival in free agency with a three-year, $100.5 million contract, among other moves at the position, Howell is on the trade block.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert posted on X on April 19 that the situation is “worth keeping an eye on.”

“The Seahawks are open to trading Sam Howell and have received inquiries from teams interested in acquiring their backup quarterback, sources have told ESPN,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Brady Henderson wrote on April 18. “That interest comes on the heels of the Seahawks adding Drew Lock last week, re-signing Geno Smith’s former backup to potentially fill the same role behind new starter Sam Darnold. Jaren Hall is their fourth quarterback, giving Seattle a potential surplus at the position.

“Seattle acquired Howell in a trade last March with the Washington Commanders, giving up third- and fifth-round selections in exchange for Howell and picks in the fourth and sixth rounds. The Seahawks beat out three other teams who were also negotiating with Washington, a source told ESPN at the time.”

Vikings Trade Pitch Targets Ex-Commanders, Seahawks QB

Howell, 24, was the No. 144 overall pick of the 2022 draft. He has completed 62.6% of his passes for 4,139 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions in his career. He posted a 24-0-1 line on 35.7% completion in 14 attempts across two games off the bench in 2024.

This Vikings trade proposal could be enough to pry Howell loose from the Seahawks.

Vikings get:

Sam Howell

Seahawks get:

Conditional 2026 seventh-round pick

The Vikings own a league-low four selections in the 2025 draft as of April 19, so this deal dips into their 2026 pool, which is also light and subject to prior trade conditions, with protection.

Vikings QB Room Light on Experience

Fowler and Henderson described Howell’s showing as “unremarkable,” noting he “struggled.” Still, he would offer the Vikings more experience than they currently have in McCarthy or current QB2 Brett Rypien, who is 2-2 as a starter in six seasons.

McCarthy missed his entire rookie season with a torn meniscus, and head coach Kevin O’Connell admitted the team is taking a risk by entrusting him as QB1.

However, he also touted McCarthy’s work during his otherwise lost rookie season.

“He was in meetings, he was taking great notes—I was meeting with him personally once a week, and he had great questions,” O’Connell told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer in comments published on April 14. “We were trying to steal whatever time we could, not only myself and him, but our other coaches as well. But the best part about it, he was in the building, he was around his teammates. He had a front-row seat to see the journey Sam went on. There was some value in that.”

O’Connell acknowledged there was frustration from McCarthy over not being on the field. The youngster has said all he wants is an opportunity to start. The Vikings, meanwhile, continue to be linked to veterans, including Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins.