Vikings Trade Pitch Brings In Multi-Faceted 3,400 Yard Offensive Weapon

The Minnesota Vikings‘ offense looks to be in an excellent spot after the offseason additions of interior linemen Will Fries, Ryan Kelly and 2025 first round draft pick, Donovan Jackson.

The team also added third round receiver, Tai Felton, and pulled off perhaps their biggest coup in managing to re-sign stud running back, Aaron Jones this offseason, after he had his statistically best season as a pro in 2024.

The biggest question mark will undoubtedly concern the question of quarterback position, namely, “How good is JJ McCarthy?”, after the departure of Sam Darnold signalled the start of the former Michigan man’s era as signal caller in Minneapolis.

Running Back A Sneaky Area In Need Of Bulking Up For The Vikings

But a group that still needs some more fleshing out is at running back. Aaron Jones played excellent football in 2024, but he will turn 31 by the end of the season. New backup, Jordan Mason, has shown keen capabilities, but it is hard to tell exactly how good a running back actually is when running behind Trent Williams and Kyle Shanahan’s impeccable outside zone scheme.

That is not to take from Mason’s achievements in the league, per se, but the team is still probably one more option – particularly one that be most effective on passing and third downs.

By chance, there may well be a player that fits that exact description on the market this offseason:

Travis Etienne Could Be The Perfect Fit For Minnesota

The Jacksonville Jaguars, after coming down from the momentous decision to trade away two picks; their second rounder in 2025 (#36) and their future first rounder in 2026; picked ultra speedy back, Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round of the draft.

The team also added LeQuint Allen Jr. in the seventh round, and combined with last year’s third round pick, Tank Bigsby, who came on significantly last season, current lead back – Travis Etienne Jr.’s role in the organization could be in jeopardy.

And this is not just plain, wild speculation – Etienne was missing from OTAs earlier this week for no clear and apparent reason, other than perhaps the newly crowded running back room in the organization.

Etienne’s services may well be redundant in Jacksonville, whilst Minnesota could really use a third solid option at running back behind Mason and Jones – particularly one who can thrive in the receiving game.

Although he would come with a $6 million dollar salary, which is not a vast sum, but may be a little high given last season’s production of just 558 rushing yards – the Jags may well decide to eat a portion of the salary in order to successfully offload the former Clemson man.

Minnesota Vikings get: Travis Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars get: 2026 Fifth Round Pick

One of the few areas of legitimate need on the roster – besides at cornerback – a mid-late day 3 pick could certainly be a worthy investment for the Vikings, who need to make the most out of the next three years in which they have their aspiring quarterback of the future, McCarthy, under a rookie contract.