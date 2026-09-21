Vikings Aaron Jones Takes Rushing Challenge “Head On”

Rain & Wind Determined The Scheme

Big Moment For Aaron Jones In Chicago

Aaron Jones averaged 4.6 yards per attempt and didn’t reach the end zone. Nobody did, in fact. What Aaron Jones did do is get yards on the ground that gave the defense time to breathe. Backup Deejay Dallas added a pair of carries for eight yards. But the running game was the offensive engine on a rainy day in Chicago. Jones was the engine.

The Vikings almost lost their offensive engine in the 4th quarter. Jones left the field to have his knee checked and was listed as questionable. For a short stretch, Minnesota’s backfield was thin, and Deejay Dallas stepped in. Then Jones returned right back where he left off. He was healthy enough to shoulder most of the work and helped Minnesota get into position for kicker Will Reichard’s last score.

Today’s game and the moment were big for Aaron Jones. Jordan Mason fractured his thumb in the Week 1 win over Green Bay . Mason needed a procedure and landed on short-term injured reserve. League rules mean Mason is out at least four games. That means we likely won’t see Mason back until after Minnesota’s Week 6 bye. So Aaron Jones is the featured back until then, and needs to stay healthy.

Jones Is Up For The Challenge

Sunday suggested he can still be the featured back if needed. We’ve had the health scare that has plagued Aaron Jones throughout his career, but he stayed in the game. Twenty-three carries marked one of his heaviest workloads in a game with the Vikings. His health took another scare when Jones took a shot that sent his helmet flying. No flag was called, and somehow Jones wasn’t hurt badly.

Aaron Jones showed Sunday he can still carry the load if needed. He proved he had something left in the tank, and it was one reason Minnesota brought him back. The rest of the depth is questionable without Mason, though. DeeJay Dallas remains an unproven change-of-pace option. Demond Claiborne is still climbing the depth chart and didn’t ascend over Dallas. Jerome Ford is on the practice squad and could be elevated for next week as a proven veteran.

Jones Featured Once More

None of those names replace Aaron Jones’s 23-carry afternoon. Jones is the replacement for Jordan Mason in those early downs. Defense was the big story of Sunday , but Aaron Jones was the bright spot on offense.

Minnesota will need Aaron Jones to be that guy again for the next 3 games. If he can, the Vikings’ run game stays afloat until Mason returns. If he cannot, a thin running back room will force the Vikings into a more pass-heavy look these next 3 games until the bye week.

If you ask Aaron Jones, he is up for the challenge and likely enjoying being the featured back once again for the Vikings.