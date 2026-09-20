Vikings’ Brian Flores Sparks Strong Reaction in Win Over Bears

The Chicago Bears‘ offense came off a 59-point performance in Week 1, but in Week 2, the Minnesota Vikings‘ defense and, to some extent, the rainy weather slowed head coach Ben Johnson’s offense.

This matchup between Johnson and the Vikings’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores was hyped as a battle to see which unit could get the best of the other. Nonetheless, it was Flores getting the best of Johnson in the Vikings’ 9-3 win over the Bears in Week 2.

Williams, who left with an injury in the fourth quarter, went 15-for-26 on his pass attempts with an interception and was sacked three times. Throughout the game, Flores sparked reactions from media members and former NFL player Ryan Clark.

Skip Bayless shared his thoughts after seeing what Minnesota did to the Chicago offense in the first half.

“At home, The World’s Greatest Offense just scored 3 in the first half vs Brian Flores’ D — which got AFTER Caleb Williams,” Bayless wrote on X on Sept. 20.

Furthermore, Clark spoke about what he saw from Flores as his side only gave up three points in the win.

“Brian Flores is a sick sick man… and I mean that in the most complimentary defensive way possible!” Clark wrote on X on Sept. 20.

CBS Sports’ JP Acosta shared a stat that shows how impressive the Vikings defense was against Bears QB Caleb Williams.

“What Brian Flores is doing to this Bears passing game is one of the better coaching performances so far,” Acosta wrote on X on Sept. 20. “After last week’s bonanza, Caleb Williams has a 40.9% Success Rate as a passer with a -0.02 EPA/dropback.”

Cris Carter on Bears Offense Heading Into Vikings Game

The Vikings defense carried its second-half performance against the Green Bay Packers into this game against the Bears. Flores had the Bears offense searching for answers through the game. Before the Week 2 contest, former Vikings wideout Cris Carter believes that Chicago would be in for a tougher challenge than what the Panthers gave them.

“This was Week 1, and they also gave up over 30 points,” Carter said in a Sept. 18 video from “Inside Football.” “So I don’t know if you guys watched Brian Flores’ second-half defense that he threw after they got annihilated in the first half. If they score 50 against that defense, okay, then let’s wait to Week 2.

“Brian Flores has something in Chicago waiting for them. So I believe in Ben Johnson. I do believe that their defense is not very good, and they’re going to have to score a lot of points in Chicago to win.”

Bears HC Ben Johnson on Facing Vikings Defense in Week 2

Johnson knew playing against Flores’ defense would be a major challenge, and midway through the game, that has been the case. Before the game against the Vikings, Johnson appeared on ESPN Chicago on Sept. 14 and shared his thoughts on facing the Vikings as both teams are eyeing a 2-0 start.

“It’s a really good team,” Johnson said. “I got a lot of respect for the Minnesota Vikings. These guys are talented in all three phases. I think Kevin O’Connell is a phenomenal football coach. I think Brian Flores is a phenomenal football coach.

“These are always very, very difficult, and of course, last year we played them early in the season and we weren’t able to come away with the win. It’ll be one of those again where whatever we can do, September football can be ugly. It’s not necessarily clean, and yet we just got to do the best we can to complement each other and find a way to win.”