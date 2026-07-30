Vikings’ Bubble Pass-Catcher Surprising Analysts in Camp

Minnesota Vikings TE Gavin Bartholomew needs a big offseason to make the team’s initial 53-man roster.

The former Pitt Panther was robbed of his entire rookie year last season, having to recover from a back injury. All indications are that he will be competing with Benjamin Yurosek for the TE3 job. Yurosek was a UDFA in 2025 out of Georgia.

The Vikings’ top two tight ends are set in stone with T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver. The quality of reps from Bartholomew and Yurosek will be vital for their hopes to make the team in 2026.

Luckily for Gavin Bartholomew, it sounds like he had a good day on Wednesday.

Minnesota Vikings TE Gavin Bartholomew Turning Heads at Camp

Per a report from Will Ragatz of Bring Me the News, Bartholomew had a good outing during Wednesday practices.

“It was good to see Bartholomew catch a couple passes from McCarthy after the former Pitt tight end, a sixth-round pick last year, missed his entire rookie season with a back injury. He’ll look to make the roster as TE3.”

Alec Lewis of The Athletic echoed the sentiment from Ragatz in a post on X.

“Semi-random Vikings camp takeaway, but I thought TE Gavin Bartholomew looked really good. Made two impressive over-the-middle catches. Moved well. First time really seeing him out there after back injury happened last year.”

It’s important that Bartholomew continues to string these days together. Bartholomew wasn’t an early pick, and his draft pedigree paired with his completely lost rookie season heightens his chances to fall off of teams’ radars if he doesn’t have a good camp.

Even if he doesn’t make it on the roster, he is likely to be retained on the practice squad. However, if that happens, then he essentially becomes available for any other team to sign to their roster.

CB James Pierre Leaves Practice Early on Wednesday

Reporter Judd Zulgad provided a quick video yesterday with his takeaways from the team activities. He shared that James Pierre intercepted QB Kyler Murray, but there may have been a price to pay.

Per Zulgad, Pierre came up with a limp.

“James Pierre picked [Kyler Murray] off on a pass deep downfield for Jordan Addison. Now, James Pierre came up limping after that, stayed on the field, but was out the rest of practice.

It might’ve just been a cramp, didn’t look too serious.”

Nothing has been reported yet on the injury, so it likely isn’t serious. Hopefully it isn’t, as the Vikings CB room can’t afford an injury this early. James Pierre is expected to be an immediate contributor, and there isn’t a ton of depth behind him.