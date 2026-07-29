Vikings’ Former Star Hits PUP List Ahead of Training Camp with New Team

The Minnesota Vikings traded away pass rusher Jonathan Greenard on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. This move immediately made Dallas Turner a starter.

The haul netted them a 3rd-round pick in 2026 (Jakobe Thomas), as well as a 2027 3rd. Greenard and the team couldn’t agree on a revised deal. He believed he deserved a pay raise, and the Vikings weren’t willing to give it. Greenard signed a 4-year, $76 million deal in March of 2024.

Fortunately for Greenard, the Eagles were willing to play ball. After sending the Vikings two 3rd-round selections, Philadelphia gave him a brand new 4-year, $100 million deal. The agreement includes $50 million guaranteed and gets the Vikings off the hook for $12 million in 2026.

Now, unfortunately for Greenard, he’s heading to the PUP list.

Vikings’ Former EDGE Jonathan Greenard Battling Injury

Per a report from ESPN‘s Tom McManus, Jonathan Greenard is being placed on the physically unable to perform list. McManus shared that Greenard “suffered a pec strain while lifting before camp.” He also adds that it is not expected to be a long-term issue.

Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman had some words to say about the former Vikings defender’s injury.

“One of the things we know about Greenard is he’s going to be ready to play. Training camp is so important, practice is so important, but when you have a guy that prepares the way he does, who has the experience in the NFL the way he does, you know he’s going to be ready to play when we start the season.”

Greenard also suffered a shoulder injury during his last season with the Vikings. The ailment limited him to 12 games and required surgery this offseason.

Minnesota’s Defensive Line Named “Weakest Link” of the Team

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently named the defensive line the weakest part of the Vikings’ operation in 2026.

“The Vikings had to make some financial concessions this offseason and opted to part with defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave before trading edge-rusher Jonathan Greenard.