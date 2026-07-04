Vikings ‘Expected’ to Sign Super Bowl Champion Edge Rusher

The Minnesota Vikings traded away pass rusher Jonathan Greenard on Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The haul netted them a 3rd-round pick in 2026 (Jakobe Thomas), as well as a 2027 3rd. Greenard and the team couldn’t come to agreements on a revised deal. He believed he deserved a pay raise, and the Vikings weren’t willing to give it. Greenard signed a 4-year, $76 million deal in March of 2024.

Fortunately for Greenard, the Eagles were willing to play ball. After sending the Vikings two 3rd round selections, Philadelphia gave him a brand new 4-year, $100 million deal. The agreement includes $50 million guaranteed, and got the Vikings off the hook for $12 million in 2026.

Now, Dallas Turner is going to be featured in a starting role on the Vikings defense. This creates a clear hole at their third edge-rushing spot, but there is one man available for the job.

Vikings Get Another Message Regarding Leonard Floyd

Earlier this week, our own Max Dible covered Matthew Coller’s prediction of a Leonard Floyd signing by the Vikings. Now, Dustin Baker of Vikings Territory has echoed the sentiment. He discussed the possibility in a July 3rd piece.

“With Jonathan Greenard’s departure, the Vikings have a clear need for an additional outside linebacker. They just do. What happens if Andrew Van Ginkel or Dallas Turner get hurt? Start the season with Turner and Bo Richter as the main EDGE rushers?

That’s where Floyd could prove invaluable. Floyd’s familiarity with Kevin O’Connell (2021 Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl season) could put this deal over the top. Bringing him in would add a veteran who can play a high volume of snaps, which would be crucial if injuries accumulate.

The move is not about a blockbuster signing, but rather a strategic acquisition to prevent the EDGE room from becoming dangerously thin by midseason.”

Baker noted that even though Floyd is now in his mid-30’s, he is still productive. Leonard Floyd was with the Rams in two years with Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell, and was there for the Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kyler Murray Predicted to Win QB Competition, to McCarthy’s Dismay

Nick Shook of Around the NFL recently gave his two cents on the Vikings’ QB situation. He named Kyler Murray as an NFL player that “should improve” in 2026. Additionally, he predicts Murray to be named the Vikings’ opening day starter.

“Murray’s shift from Arizona to Minnesota isn’t quite the discovery of an oasis, but it’s certainly a better situation for the former No. 1 overall pick than the one he inhabited in the desert. After dealing with injuries and logging just five games in 2025, Murray is now playing under quarterback expert Kevin O’Connell and has the privilege of throwing passes to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings and T.J. Hockenson in a stable offensive scheme that helped Sam Darnold post a career year in 2024.

Yes, he’s going to win the job over J.J. McCarthy, and I believe he’ll form a beautiful partnership with O’Connell, the coach of a team that is a reliable quarterback away from a return to the playoffs. Expect Murray to become that quarterback and rebuild his reputation along the way.”

It’s a major vote of confidence in Kyler Murray, and very bad news for J.J. McCarthy. Not only is Murray predicted to win the starting job, but he’s predicted to “rebuild his reputation.”

If this is to happen, then J.J. McCarthy would very likely be on his way out of the Twin Cities.