Vikings Injury Report Lists 3 Players Leading Into Week 1

The Minnesota Vikings released their first official injury report of the 2026 regular season Wednesday afternoon, offering a relatively clean bill of health heading into Sunday’s Week 1 clash with the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Only three players appeared on the first injury report for 2026. A relief compared to the long list of injuries suffered in the 2025 season. Last season the Vikings were riddled with key injuries on the offensive line, outside linebacker, quarterback, and more.

3 Players Land On The Initial Injury Report

Third-round safety Jakobe Thomas, the former University of Miami standout selected 98th overall, did not practice because of an illness. The 23-year-old spent much of training camp and the first two exhibition games sidelined by back stiffness. He finally debuted in the preseason finale at Denver, logging significant snaps. A mid-game collision left him shaken and briefly raised fears that the back problem had flared again. He fortunately returned to the field and finished the game looking reasonably sharp. That brief glimpse still leaves him behind in the competition for early-season snaps as a rookie.

The third player listed is offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan, the third-round tackle/guard from Northwestern. He was limited while continuing to work back from an ankle injury suffered in the preseason opener against the New York Giants . Tiernan is projected as a developmental backup behind the established starting five. The safety depth chart carries extra weight this week.

Harrison Smith Was Good Timing

Both Thomases are dealing with issues, while Theo Jackson, who missed late-camp time with a lower-body injury, practiced fully and stayed off the report.

That backdrop makes Harrison Smith’s return even more timely. The 15-year veteran signed a one-year contract earlier this week. He practiced Wednesday, and is listed as a starting safety on the unofficial depth chart. Smith remained in condition during his time away. Seemingly was leaning towards returning all along.

Smith’s communication, instincts, and abilities on the field give an edge that should stabilize the secondary. With two young safeties limited or absent Wednesday, Harrison Smith and Josh Metellus are expected to handle the majority of the snap against Green Bay. Jay Ward, a reliable special-teamer and rotational piece, should see increased work in the three-safety packages defensive coordinator Brian Flores often deploys.

Vikings Healthier Than Some Others

Minnesota’s short list stands in contrast to Green Bay’s lengthier report and gives the Vikings a healthy outlook for the NFC North opener. Green Bay is likely without RB Josh Jacobs and pass rusher Micah Parsons in the border battle to start the season.

Staying healthy is paramount for the Vikings, and important to any team making a run.

Minnesota Looks Ready To Roll

The Vikings are going into Week 1 healthy at all starting positions so far and look to avoid injuries like we saw last night. Crossing our fingers that we don’t see the injuries that plagued the 2025 season for Minnesota. If healthy, this team has playmakers at every position and can make a potential playoff push.

Health-wise the Vikings are ready. Now they just need to execute Sunday against Green Bay.

Friday’s injury update will include official game designations and the next look at whether any of the three rookies can contribute Sunday.