Vikings Get Bad News on Former All-Pro Ahead of Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings traded away Jonathan Greenard earlier this offseason. For that reason, Dallas Turner will finally get the starting reps we’ve been waiting for.

This does, however, create a bit of a hole in the Vikings’ edge-rushing room. With Turner being called up to the “big time”, Minnesota needs someone to fill his role. While they are trying to do some work with Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins at edge, they need some more legitimacy.

A name that the Vikings have been mentioned with a lot is Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney is a former second-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler. Nolan Teasley was the Seahawks‘ Director of Pro Personnel when Seattle traded for Clowney in 2019.

Unfortunately, Clowney might be out of the cards according to recent reports.

Vikings Could Be Out of Jadeveon Clowney Sweepstakes

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Clowney visited with an AFC North team, much to Vikings fans’ chagrin.

“The #Browns hosted DE Jadeveon Clowney on a visit today, which was considered successful, and the two sides will remain in contact as they have for weeks. My understanding is there’s also an NFC West team in the mix that is very interested in Clowney, per sources. It’s unclear if he’ll take another visit as of this moment.”

Jadeveon Clowney is still a quality pass-rusher even at 33 years old. Last year, he played in Dallas on a $3.5 million base salary worth up to $6 million. He totaled 8.5 sacks, a 79.2 overall PFF grade, and an 80.6 pass-rush grade.

QB Kyler Murray Having Growing Pains in the Offense

On The Alec Lewis Show, Lewis himself raised a bit of a concerning point about Murray’s progression in the offense.

“Miscommunications”, Lewis began, “between Kyler and receivers, which I think are at this point, given where the offense is, I just go back to Kirk Cousins and his first training camp with Kevin O’Connell. I go back to 2024 with Sam Darnold’s first training camp in this system.”

“And I just recall early on, it didn’t always look the most fluid. This may come across as being empathetic to Kyler’s position. But I just think context is important as I’m walking through it.”

Some fans predicted Kyler Murray was just going to walk in here and immediately outshine J.J. McCarthy. This was never going to happen. Learning an offense, especially Kevin O’Connell‘s offense, takes time and a lot of repetition.

Lewis referenced a play with either Justin Jefferson or Jordan Addison as an example of the miscommunications. He claims that Kyler Murray threw a go route to one of the receivers when they were actually running a comeback.

Reps are important. As long as the Vikings want this competition to keep going, then it’s going to be longer before we get those errors cleared up.