Vikings Land Eyebrow-Raising Projection for 2026 Season

The Minnesota Vikings are facing a pivotal 2026 season. Kevin O’Connell needs a winning season, as he is going into year 5 without a playoff win.
Minnesota hired former Seahawks Assistant GM Nolan Teasley as the brand new general manager. Teasley has been given full-control of the Vikings’ 53-man roster, and he will only have more power next season. Coming into the Vikings, he had no professional ties with anyone within the Vikings front office.
Should it come down to it, Teasley isn’t going to have any qualms with shaking things up in a major way. If 2026 isn’t a good season for the Vikings, this could mean letting go of Kevin O’Connell.
Amid the wait for the season, the Vikings received a major take regarding their status among the NFL’s playoff contenders.
Vikings Labeled as ‘Surprise Playoff Contender’ Ahead of 2026
Alex Kay of Bleacher Report named the Vikings as a surprise playoff contender in 2026.
“The quarterback situation has improved with the addition of Kyler Murray. While the former Arizona Cardinals signal-caller has struggled with injuries and inconsistency since his last Pro Bowl campaign in 2021, he has the potential for a strong second act under renowned quarterback whispering head coach Kevin O’Connell…
The Vikings already ranked No. 7 in scoring and No. 3 in total defense last year and should only improve with five prospects selected across the first five rounds of the 2026 draft—headlined by first-round edge rusher Caleb Banks—joining the fray.
While the 2026 Vikings will still sink or swim based on the performance of the quarterback position, the rest of the pieces are in firmly place for the team to secure a third playoff berth in six seasons under O’Connell.”
Assuming the Vikings’ defense has a 2026 like their 2025, the floor for the team is high. Adding Kyler Murray to that floor could send the Vikings deep into the playoffs come early 2027.
Jay Ward Gets Strong Take
Dustin Baker of Vikings Territory recently delivered a strong message to Jay Ward, who he predicts to be a starting safety in 2026.
“Late last season, Ward surpassed Theo Jackson, injecting more intensity into the secondary. His aggressive play was noticeable, and his ball-tracking ability proved helpful. The defense as a whole appeared more dynamic with him on the field.
If Smith is indeed done, Minnesota would likely enter Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers with Josh Metellus and Ward as the starting safeties.
It represents a monumental challenge for Ward, but it’s precisely the kind of opportunity young defensive backs strive for over two years. The Vikings may have an open safety spot, and Ward is currently in the prime position to claim it. It’s also the final year of his rookie contract, also known as go-time.”
If this is to come true, then it is an absolutely massive opportunity for Ward. As Baker mentions, Jay Ward is going into the final year of his deal with the Vikings. If he is to start, then he will have every chance to earn a second contract. Of course, he will have to look over his shoulder for rookie Jakobe Thomas.
However, if Jay Ward pans out and Thomas is still ready to take a starting role, it could be a champagne problem for the Vikings.
Vikings Land Eyebrow-Raising Projection for 2026 Season