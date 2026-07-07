Vikings Land Eyebrow-Raising Projection for 2026 Season

The Minnesota Vikings are facing a pivotal 2026 season. Kevin O’Connell needs a winning season, as he is going into year 5 without a playoff win.

Minnesota hired former Seahawks Assistant GM Nolan Teasley as the brand new general manager. Teasley has been given full-control of the Vikings’ 53-man roster, and he will only have more power next season. Coming into the Vikings, he had no professional ties with anyone within the Vikings front office.

Should it come down to it, Teasley isn’t going to have any qualms with shaking things up in a major way. If 2026 isn’t a good season for the Vikings, this could mean letting go of Kevin O’Connell.

Amid the wait for the season, the Vikings received a major take regarding their status among the NFL’s playoff contenders.

Vikings Labeled as ‘Surprise Playoff Contender’ Ahead of 2026

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report named the Vikings as a surprise playoff contender in 2026.

“The quarterback situation has improved with the addition of Kyler Murray. While the former Arizona Cardinals signal-caller has struggled with injuries and inconsistency since his last Pro Bowl campaign in 2021, he has the potential for a strong second act under renowned quarterback whispering head coach Kevin O’Connell…

The Vikings already ranked No. 7 in scoring and No. 3 in total defense last year and should only improve with five prospects selected across the first five rounds of the 2026 draft—headlined by first-round edge rusher Caleb Banks—joining the fray.