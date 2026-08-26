Vikings Rookie Playmaker Gets Major Stamp of Approval

Minnesota Vikings safety Jacob Thomas has burst onto the scene in recent weeks.

The undrafted free agent out of James Madison University was a late riser in the offseason. Many expected third-round selection Jakobe Thomas to be doing what he’s doing right now. Alas, it’s the “other” man with a similar name.

Jacob Thomas’ play will basically end up forcing the Vikings to carry him onto their 53-man roster, and that’s a good thing. With a decision still up in the air from Harrison Smith, the Vikings need contributors at the position.

Not only is Thomas drawing attention from the Vikings’ staff and fans, but he’s drawing national interest as well.

Vikings’ Jacob Thomas Making a Name for Himself

Recently, Pro Football Focus released a list of its top ten graded rookies thus far in the preseason. Atop that list was none other than Jacob Thomas.

PFF provided some justification for his 92.2 overall grade. “The highest-graded rookie in the NFL through the first two weeks of preseason, Thomas has earned a 90.9 PFF coverage grade and a 72.4 PFF run-defense grade. He has made three tackles resulting in a defensive stop and recorded an interception and a pass breakup.”

Thomas has been absolutely stellar so far this preseason, and is forcing his name to be brought up in national conversations. Sure, it’s only the “preseason,” but now is the time that these young guys make their names known. He’s exceeding expectations, and that’s more than what we expected out of the former JMU Duke.

The Vikings will have a decision to make in the safety room. They currently sport a corps of Josh Metellus, Jay Ward, Theo Jackson, Jakobe Thomas, Jacob Thomas, Kahlef Hailassie, and Tavierre Thomas.

QB J.J. McCarthy Showing Concerning Trait Regression During Preseason

Dustin Baker of VikesNow pointed out that not only is McCarthy struggling while going through his progressions, but he might actually be getting worse.

“During training camp, onlookers mentioned the contrast between Murray moving through progressions and McCarthy holding the ball while routes developed, began Baker. “It’s especially awkward because Minnesota simplified portions of the offense for McCarthy in 2025.”

He continued, “When McCarthy played decisively last December – – during the Vikings’ five-game win streak – – the results improved dramatically. As folks debate his processing speed eight months later, the consistency evidently hasn’t registered. If McCarthy cannot sync his mind, feet, eyes, and arm, 1st-round upside is a bit pointless.”

And then the punchline: “The guy’s processing speed is supposed to be getting better, not regressing.”

Upon watching the film, it’s obvious that the game is still moving at a million miles per minute through the McCarthy lens. He looks visibly shaken with happy feet, and even when he is decisive, the throw might just end up being wildly inaccurate anyway. There was no way Minnesota could simply roll him out there again in 2026.