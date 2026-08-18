Vikings Tight End Depth and 2027 NFL Draft Options

The Minnesota Vikings enter the 2026 season with an experienced tight end room, but the position could become much more important when the team looks ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft.

T.J. Hockenson is still TE1 and the main receiving threat, but his contract is up at the end of this year. Veteran Josh Oliver provides some of the best blocking in the league as the backup. Behind them, Minnesota has several young players who have yet to develop into prime options at the position.

Who will be left after 2026, and who can Minnesota look to build through with the 2027 draft?

Current Vikings Tight End Depth Chart

1. T.J. Hockenson

Contract: Restructured in 2026

2027 status: Contract voids

Hockenson remains Minnesota’s clear No. 1 tight end and should be one of Kyler Murray’s most important targets in 2026.

The two-time Pro Bowler had a down year in 2025 with 51 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns. All of the Vikings’ receiver options had statistically down years due to the subpar QB play. Hockenson restructured his contract, which voids in March 2027, creating a potential decision point for the Vikings after this season.

2. Josh Oliver

Contract: Three years, $23.25 million

Under contract through: 2028

Oliver has established himself as one of the best blocking tight ends in the game. He won’t be the receiving threat Hockenson is, but he has improved in that area. Oliver had 15 receptions for 160 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

His contract provides Minnesota with some stability at the position at least through 2028. If Hockenson departs, the Vikings likely will look to complement the position with a receiving threat to pair with Oliver.

3. Gavin Bartholomew

Contract: Four years, $4.416 million

Under contract through: 2028

Minnesota selected the Pittsburgh tight end in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but a back injury prevented him from playing as a rookie. This training camp, through the preseason, is his first opportunity to show what he can contribute.

If Bartholomew can develop into a pass-catching threat , the Kevin O’Connell offense may be more stable than it seems. At 6’5 and 249 lbs., he provides a large target and logged 1,257 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns in college.

4. Ben Yurosek

Contract: Three years, $2.985 million

Under contract through: 2027

Yurosek is another young player trying to stick with this roster. The former Stanford/Georgia tight end recorded two receptions for 14 yards as a rookie. He’ll have to take another step and beat out teammate Gavin Bartholomew for the 3rd spot on this roster.

Bryson Nesbit and Marshall Lang round out the current depth competition and provide additional developmental options.

Could Tight End Become a 2027 Need?

Absolutely. Minnesota doesn’t have starting tight end T.J. Hockenson beyond this year under contract. Oliver is under contract, while Bartholomew and Yurosek are still unproven young options. The biggest variable is Hockenson’s future and how he performs this season.

If he leaves following the 2026 season, the Vikings could suddenly need a new long-term receiving threat at tight end. That makes the 2027 draft class particularly important to monitor.

2027 Tight Ends to Watch

The 2027 class is still more than a year away from the draft, so that these projections could change.

Here are some options in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Jamari Johnson — Oregon

Potential range: Round 1-2

Jamari Johnson caught 32 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns in 2025, and that was in the same offense as Kenyon Sadiq. With Sadiq moving on, Johnson may have a giant year as a main receiving threat in a potent offense.

Trey’Dez Green — LSU

Potential range: Round 1-2

Green will challenge Jamari Johnson to be the top tight end prospect in the class. At 6’6 and 238 pounds, he combines exceptional size and speed with his ability to catch the ball. He caught 33 passes for 433 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025.

A huge 2026 season at LSU could mean he will be a large target for teams in need of a receiving TE. Trey’Dez Green fits the bill, especially if Minnesota loses Hockenson.

Benjamin Brahmer — Penn State

Potential range: Round 2-4

Brahmer is likely somewhere in the day 2 picks. He is a very tall TE at 6’7 and has developed into an ideal red-zone target. At Iowa State, he put up 37 receptions for 446 yards and six touchdowns in 2025 before transferring to Penn State for this season.

Terrance Carter — Texas Tech

Potential range: Round 2-4

Carter caught 55 passes for 624 yards and five touchdowns in 2025 after producing 48 catches for 689 yards and four touchdowns at Louisiana in 2024. This Texas Tech prospect has proven he can produce. His receiving ability makes him an immediate target for what the Vikings are looking for. He may have to improve with his blocking for his stock to rise in the NFL Draft.

Brody Foley — Louisville

Potential range: Round 3-5

Foley measures out at 6-foot-6 and 261 pounds and had 37 receptions for 528 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025 for Tulsa . That was his first season seeing the field. Now he has transferred to Louisville for 2026. I want to see him repeat or even improve upon his numbers from last season. Minnesota may have other priorities early in 2027, and Foley could prove to be a good mid-round option.

Bottom Line for the Vikings

The Vikings need to see how this season plays out for T.J. Hockenson. Likely, they will want to move on from his salary and look to get younger at the position. Oliver is there to be a staple and can step in if needed as a TE1, but neither Gavin Bartholomew nor Ben Yurosek have shown they are ready to be a steady contributor.

If Hockenson exits, the Vikings could target a replacement anywhere from the first round through the middle rounds. The 2026 season could ultimately determine whether tight end becomes one of the Vikings’ biggest needs in the 2027 NFL Draft.