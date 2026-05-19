Vikings Should Steal ‘Top Fit’ Edge-Rusher From Bears in Free Agency

The Minnesota Vikings have taken a few significant shots this offseason, both in free agency and the NFL draft, but none as of yet to replace the departed Jonathan Greenard.

Vikings brass traded Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles for two third-round picks, a move that some analysts maligned as an undersell of a player who was a Pro Bowler in 2024, put up solid advanced metrics in 2025 and then forced his way out when Minnesota wouldn’t agree to a new contract upping his pay two years into a $76 million deal.

The addition of defensive tackle Caleb Banks with the No. 18 pick could solve a number of Minnesota’s pass-rush issues, assuming he can stay healthy despite a foot injury that plagued him at Florida last season. Meanwhile, 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner led the Vikings in sacks in his second campaign last year and has earned a spot as a starting edge-rusher alongside Alex Van Ginkel.

That said, the position group lacks depth beyond the starting lineup, which renders the Vikings a strong candidate to ink one of the remaining veteran pass-rushers in free agency. Matt Miller of ESPN on Monday, May 18 dubbed the Chicago Bears as the best fit for Von Miller, though his skill set is precisely what Minnesota needs to bolster its group of outside linebackers in 2026.

Bears Could Better Utilize Player Like Cameron Jordan Over Von Miller

“The Bears are awaiting the return of edge-rushers Dayo Odeyingbo (Achilles) and Shemar Turner (torn ACL), and the team didn’t take an edge-rusher in the draft. That could open the door for Miller as a sub-package defender for Chicago,” Miller wrote. “At this stage of his career, Miller is best used as a true designated pass-rusher. He had a team-high nine sacks for the [Washington] Commanders last season.”

One could argue that the Bears, who employ a 4-3 defense, could better utilize a player like Cameron Jordan as a truer defensive end in their system. Absent Odeyingbo, Chicago needs someone to set the edge opposite Montez Sweat on running downs almost as much as the team requires an upgrade to its pass rush.

Meanwhile, Minnesota runs a 3-4 base defensive under coordinator Brian Flores and has a considerable need to pressure opposing quarterbacks off the edge given the glaring weaknesses in the secondary.

Chicago also has questions in the defensive backfield, but is better equipped to deal with them after pairing outside cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson with free-agent acquisition Coby Bryant and first-round draft pick Dillon Thieneman at the starting safety spots. The Bears also drafted CB Malik Muhammad in Round 4, who profiles as a starter in the NFL.

Von Miller Makes Sense in Minnesota on Value Contract in 2026

Miller, a seven-time All-Pro, will play next season at the age of 37.

He tallied 36 pressures and 22 QB hurries in 2025 and profiles as a perfect pass-rush specialist in Minnesota.

Spotrac projects Miller’s market value at $5.8 million in 2026, which fits into Minnesota’s budget. The Vikings have approximately $12.3 million in salary cap space for next season as of Tuesday.