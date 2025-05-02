Vikings Floated as Trade Suitor for 4,000-Yard QB to Push J.J. McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings have four quarterbacks heading into the offseason workout program, but that doesn’t mean their work at the position is finished.

J.J. McCarthy is the presumed starter. The Vikings also traded with the Seattle Seahawks last weekend for Sam Howell, who is presumably the frontrunner to be McCarthy’s backup QB. The sparsely-used Brett Rypien returned from last year’s roster and undrafted free agent Max Brosmer inked a deal with Minnesota following the draft to round out the room.

Tennessee Titans quarterback and former second-round selection Will Levis is a popular candidate for the trade block ever since the franchise spent the No. 1 overall pick on Cam Ward one week ago. David Latham of Last Word on Sports on Wednesday, April 30, suggested Minnesota as a trade suitor for Levis given the team’s current QB situation.

“The Vikings have the roster to compete for a Super Bowl if second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy becomes the real deal,” Latham wrote. “However, the Michigan product missed his entire rookie season to injury, so nobody knows what he brings to the table. Minnesota addressed the QB2 position with the Sam Howell trade, but Will Levis would bring some more competition to the game’s most important position.”

J.J. McCarthy Represents Several Unknowns Approaching First Season as Vikings’ Starter

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report made a similar pitch in March, suggesting a draft pick swap as the basis of a deal sending Levis to Minnesota: the Vikings would receive Levis and a sixth-rounder, while the Titans would get a fifth-round selection in return.

“They may prefer an experienced quarterback who can push J.J. McCarthy for the starting job rather than someone who expects to start over him,” Moton wrote. “If McCarthy has a setback in his recovery from two meniscus tears or a rough offseason, Levis can provide veteran insurance until the Vikings get their quarterback of the future ready to lead the huddle.”

Minnesota found that type of player in Howell, but the QB position is undeniably thin in Minnesota at the No. 3 spot and beyond, and Levis could theoretically push both McCarthy and Howell by keeping competition high throughout the preseason.

Will Levis May Be Option for Vikings Down the Road if Injuries Strike QB Room

Levis has thrown for 3,899 passing yards, 21 TDs and 16 INTs across two years in the league. He has also amassed 240 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. The QB has started all 21 NFL games in which he’s played and owns a record of 5-16.

The Titans used the No. 33 pick to draft Levis in 2023, inking him to a $9.5 million contract. Levis has two years remaining on that deal and would therefore be a relatively inexpensive option for the Vikings, should they decide to pursue a trade for him.

The greater likelihood is that Minnesota will stand pat with the QB room it has now. However, if injuries strike or one of McCarthy’s backups struggles to live up to his deal, the Vikings could mobilize to make a move for a player like Levis later in the summer.