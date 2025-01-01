The NFL is the nation’s most-watched league for a reason.

Continuous action, endless storylines about countless different players on rival teams, and nail-biting moments make it a must-watch for many Americans.

And every year, alongside the wall-to-wall action, we hear some utterly unforgettable quotes — from the ludicrous and absurd to the strangely insightful.

Here are the 10 most outrageous NFL quotes of all time:

10. ‘Raiders Look Horrible’: Jeff Saturday

Given the many times one could have made this statement about the Las Vegas Raiders, out of context this seems like a pretty run-of-the-mill tweet in October 2022. However, the former NFL center was hired to coach his former team, the Indianapolis Colts, just a week later and ended up playing — and beating — the Raiders a week after that, winning 25-20. The Colts ended up winning just three more games that year, so the fact they beat Vegas rendered Saturday’s tweet very valid.

9. ‘The NFL, Like Life, Is Full of Idiots’: Randy Cross

This very real quote from former San Francisco 49ers guard Randy Cross was one of the more quietly poignant ones espoused by the three-time Super Bowl champion. Still, to call the entire league “full of idiots” — particularly for a man who played in the 1970s and ’80s — would certainly be considered at bare minimum “against the grain.”

8. ‘I’m Just Here So I Won’t Get Fined’: Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch was not a huge fan of speaking to the media — so much so that he managed to rack up a whopping $1.2 million in fines for not showing up to media day or making himself available for comment. So, ahead of their 2015 Super Bowl matchup against the New England Patriots that ended in highly controversial fashion, “Beast Mode” decided to, at last, acquiesce to the league’s demands.

7. ‘I’ll Tolerate You Until I Can Replace You’: Mike Tomlin

A notion that truly encapsulates Mike Tomlin‘s tenure as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tomlin has been one of the most thoughtful but tough leaders in the NFL for almost his entire duration with the Steelers — and as such has dealt with quite the array of temperamental characters, from Le’Veon Bell to Antonio Brown, who were tolerated and even loved until they became replaceable.

6.’I Still Own You’: Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers‘ spoke these words to Bears fans in October 2021 after scoring yet another touchdown at Soldier Field in a 24-14 win, in the midst of his fourth MVP season — and then looking into the stands to see a woman “giving me the double bird,” he said at the time. Some spice from the former Public Enemy No. 1 of Chicago.

5. ‘The Only Thing I Can Cheer for in Philadelphia Is the National Anthem’: Bill Belichick

A classic line from a man who had an impressive set of one-liners — especially considering his disdain for speaking to public in general. Bill Belichick was not known for his fondness for Philadelphia, having used their pre-planned parade route as motivation for his team to win the 2005 Super Bowl. And having also lost the 2018 Super Bowl to them back in 2018, this quote could not really come as less of a surprise.

4. ‘What’s Weighing on My Mind Is How Soon I Can Get a Bud Light in My Mouth After This Win’: Peyton Manning

At this point spending his time with the Denver Broncos, Peyton Manning clearly lost focus on this apparent win in 2014 — one of many during his tenure, in which he went to two Super Bowls and won one in his four years with the team. Sometimes the beer just calls.

3. ‘I Thought Bruce [Arians] Was Black’: Jameis Winston

Not a lot that one can say about this that is not already apparent. Riffing off how his Lasik surgery helped him see better and how it would supposedly decrease his propensity for throwing interceptions (it did not), Jameis Winston asserted in 2024 that his eyesight had been so poor that he thought his former head coach, Bruce Arians, was Black — which he is not.

2. ‘We’re Not Attempting to Circumcise the Rules’: Bill Cowher

A fantastic misspeak by the Hall-of-Fame former Steelers coach Bill Cowher. Cowher presumably meant to use the word “circumvent” — as in not go around the rules. What he ended up saying was, well, different.

1. ‘Well, I’m the Best Corner in the Game!’: Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman’s classic line after the 2013 AFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers tops this list. “‘Well, I’m the best corner in the game! When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree, that’s the result you gonna get!” he said. The out-of-nowhere rant against the former Niner erupted from the ex-All Pro’s mouth, having just broken up a final Colin Kaepernick pass intended for him.

