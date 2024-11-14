The 10 Most Underrated NFL WRs of All Time, Ranked

From one-handed catches to game-changing touchdowns, wide receivers are frequently featured in the bright NFL spotlight. But for every game-changing receiver who gets loads of national recognition, there are dozens of WRs whose contributions go relatively unnoticed.

Often, these wideouts provided crucial value to their teams without garnering the media attention or accolades they deserved. Understanding the nuanced reasons behind their underappreciation can provide a lens into the dynamics of NFL fame, along with the challenges faced by players who may have excelled in quieter or less-publicized roles.

Receivers playing in smaller markets, for example, tend to miss out on national exposure compared to those in media-heavy cities like New York or Dallas. Likewise, offenses that focus on the running game or are led by strong defenses may limit a receiver’s opportunities, resulting in stats that, while respectable, don’t necessarily catch the eye of Hall of Fame voters or mainstream media.

We looked at the most underrated wide receivers in NFL history, many of whom meet the above criteria. Check out our selections, counted down to No. 1:

10. Cliff Branch

One of the first truly great deep-threats in NFL history, Cliff Branch‘s elite speed and stellar routes often left defenses in his wake. Throughout the 1970s and early 1980s, he consistently averaged around 17.3 yards per catch, demonstrating his big-play capability in an era when deep passes were less common.

Playing his entire career with the Raiders (1972-1985), Branch delivered reliable production over 14 seasons. His career totals include 501 receptions for 8,685 yards and 67 touchdowns. Though these numbers may appear modest compared to modern receivers, they were achieved in a run-oriented era. Branch’s career average of 17.3 yards per catch is one metric even today’s WRs would love to have, though. He was finally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

9. Donald Driver

Donald Driver entered the league as a seventh-round pick in 1999. After 14 years, he retired as the Green Bay Packers’ all-time leader in both receptions (743) and receiving yards (10,137), a remarkable achievement considering the high-profile receivers who have played in Green Bay.

Over Driver’s career, he had seven seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, showcasing his consistency as a reliable offensive target over a long period. He also earned four Pro Bowl nods (2002, 2006, 2007, and 2011), further solidifying his status as one of the elite receivers of his time. His contributions were instrumental in the Packers’ Super Bowl-winning season in 2010, adding a championship to his impressive resume.

8. Henry Ellard

Over a 16-year career (1983-1998), primarily spent with the Los Angeles Rams, wideout Henry Ellard accumulated 13,777 receiving yards, ranking him third all-time at the time of his retirement (he’s currently 15th). He averaged a very impressive 16.9 yards per catch and had eight seasons surpassing 1,000 receiving yards, remarkable for a period when NFL offenses focused more on running.

Although his production was elite, Ellard made only three Pro Bowls and never received a First-Team All-Pro selection. This was partly due to playing on teams that did not consistently contend for championships. He’s also not currently in the Hall of Fame, which seems like a significant oversight considering his contributions.

7. Anquan Boldin

Anquan Boldin’s career spanned 14 seasons, during which he amassed 1,076 receptions, 13,779 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns. He ranks in the top 15 in career receptions and top 25 in career receiving yards, yet he often flies under the radar when discussing all-time greats.

Boldin had memorable tenures with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, putting up numbers that are comparable to some receivers already enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Yet, he has received limited HoF consideration thus far. This is all the more impressive considering Boldin often played with average or inconsistent QBs over his career. He earns the No. 7 spot on our list.

6. Marques Colston

Wide receiver Marques Colston finished his 10-year career with 711 catches, 9,759 receiving yards and 72 TDs, all of which were franchise records for the New Orleans Saints when he retired. He had six 1,000-yard seasons and was instrumental in the Saints’ 2009 Super Bowl victory.

A seventh-round selection (252nd overall) for New Orleans in the 2006 NFL Draft, Colston went on to have a fabulous career and ultimately proved to be one of the best receivers of his class. His ability to outshine many first-round receivers from his draft class only underscores how he exceeded expectations. We think he deserves a lot more love than he gets.

5. Wes Welker

Despite going undrafted in 2004, largely due to concerns about his small stature (he’s 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds), Wes Welker carved out an exceptional career for himself utilizing grit, adaptability and a high football IQ. By the end of his career, he had led the league in receptions three times (2007, 2009, 2011) and accumulated five Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors.

Statistically, Welker’s career totals of 903 receptions, 9,924 receiving yards, and 50 touchdowns are impressive. He also has more catches in NFL history than any other undrafted player. Yet, his contributions remain underappreciated partly because he lacked a Super Bowl title and the flashiness of deep-threat receivers.

4. Herman Moore

Playing almost his entire career with the Detroit Lions, wideout Herman Moore set numerous franchise records that held until Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson broke them in the 2010s. Moore’s 1995 season, in particular, was exceptional. He set an NFL record at the time with 123 catches, also racking up 1,686 receiving yards and scoring 14 TDs, establishing himself as one of the league’s most dominant wideouts.

Moore was a four-time Pro Bowler, and he was a first-team All-Pro selection three times from 1995 to 1997. Despite those accomplishments, his career hasn’t garnered Hall of Fame consideration, likely because he didn’t play with a top-tier quarterback and didn’t have the postseason exposure or a supporting cast as strong as other legendary receivers of his era.

3. Gary Clark

Former Washington WR Gary Clark was a model of consistency throughout his career. Over his 11 seasons, he amassed over 10,000 receiving yards and 65 touchdowns, while fumbling just 9 times. He had five 1,000-yard seasons and made four Pro Bowl appearances, but he never seemed to receive the same level of attention as his contemporaries.

Clark was instrumental in Washington’s success in the 1980s and early 1990s, helping them win two Super Bowls (1989 and 1992). His contributions in big games were notable — he scored a touchdown in Washington’s 1988 Super Bowl victory. Another receiver relatively smaller in stature, the 5-foot-9, 173-pound Clark regularly faced and overcame physical, much larger defenders, making his achievements all the more impressive.

2. Mark Clayton

Playing alongside Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, WR Mark Clayton recorded 582 receptions for 8,974 yards and 84 touchdowns over his career. In 1984, he set a then-NFL record with 18 receiving touchdowns in a single season. Despite being a five-time Pro Bowler and setting franchise records for the Miami Dolphins, Clayton’s contributions are often overlooked, partly due to Marino’s prominence​.

Clayton’s accomplishments, which included five seasons with over 1,000 yards, contributed significantly to Miami’s explosive passing game, yet he remains left out of Hall of Fame discussions, unlike some of his peers with similar stats.

1. Rod Smith

Rod Smith earns our top spot for several reasons. Smith went undrafted in 1994 and went on to become one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL history. His story resonates because undrafted players rarely achieve the longevity and impact Smith had. Over his 12-year career with the Denver Broncos, he amassed 11,389 receiving yards and 68 touchdowns, demonstrating consistency at a high level.

He had eight 1,000-yard seasons and was also a key force on offense in the Broncos’ back-to-back Super Bowl victories in 1997 and 1998. Smith was particularly lights out during the 1997 playoffs, where his key catches helped the Broncos advance, including a 47-yard touchdown in the 1999 Super Bowl that underscored his reliability in clutch moments. Despite all of his awesomeness, Smith is still not in the HoF. We think he’s more than due.

