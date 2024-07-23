Patriots Advised to Add Pro Bowl Wide Receiver for ‘More Juice’

The New England Patriots are going the young and unproven route at wide receiver, but signing Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow, who’s still available in free agency, would add “just a little more juice.”

That’s according to Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus. He believes “the Patriots could stand to use more help at receiver” to aid the development of rookie quarterback Drake Maye, because “there’s no true standout receiver on the roster.”

Although Valentine acknowledged “options out there aren’t extensive,” he named one-time Tom Brady favorite Russell Gage alongside Renfrow as names worth considering. Gage is a well-travelled veteran who can get open over the middle, but former Las Vegas Raiders standout Renfrow has proved himself a catch machine capable of beating coverage in multiple ways.

Hunter Renfrow Makes Sense for Patriots

This isn’t the first time Renfrow has been mentioned as a good fit for the Patriots. There’s good reason he’s a popular name for the receiver-shy Pats.

Renfrow fits the mold of tough and resourceful possession-style receivers the Patriots featured for over two decades on the watch of now former head coach Bill Belichick. Wideouts like Troy Brown, Wes Welker, Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman all moved the chains from the slot and stayed prolific between the numbers.

Belichick favored receivers of this type because they were QB-friendly targets. A first-year passer like Maye would benefit from a veteran with Renfrow’s industry and intelligence.

The 28-year-old earned his Pro Bowl honors by reeling in 103 receptions from 128 targets in 2021. He did most of his damage from the inside, like when he bossed the Dallas Cowboys, per Next Gen Stats.

Renfrow continued to dominate from the slot in 2023. He played 314 snaps from the position, according to Player Profiler.

As good as he is between the hashmarks, Renfrow can also beat coverage on the perimeter. Like he did for this touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during his banner campaign.

Multiple moves out of his break allowed Renfrow to beat press coverage. In the process, he presented quarterback Derek Carr with an easy target and sizeable throwing window.

Maye will need to see those same things once he takes the reins. Renfrow could deliver what Maye needs, but the Patriots might believe they already have the right player for the job.

Patriots Can Risk Trusting Young Receivers

As much as signing Renfrow would make sense for a team with $40,595,395 worth of space under the salary cap, the Patriots could justify trusting younger receivers. Particularly if it meant a larger role for 2023 NFL draft sixth-round pick DeMario Douglas.

The latter was prolific as a rookie, showing a natural affinity for working the underneath areas of the field. Douglas has already impressed Maye, who compared the second-year pro to Indianapolis Colts’ wideout Josh Downs because “They do a lot of the same things: can’t guard them in a phone booth, they’re twitchy,” per Brian Hines of SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit.

Douglas should again be a feature of New England’s passing game, but he’s not the only youthful pass-catcher the Pats could unleash. A member of this year’s draft class has a knack for making tough catches, while his fellow rookie can play his way into a niche role.

With veterans Kendrick Bourne, K.J. Osborn and even JuJu Smith-Schuster still in the fold, the Patriots might believe they are well-enough stocked at receiver to avoid adding Renfrow.

The only risk would be foregoing the experience of a proven playmaker for trusting the unknown.