Patriots Get Important A.J. Brown Injury News Ahead of Week 10 Action

The New England Patriots are gearing up for what figures to be their most important game of the season yet in Week 10. After getting smoked by the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, the Pats are going to have to find a way to overcome a growing injury list and a trip overseas to Germany (which is where their upcoming game will be played) in order to take down the Detroit Lions.

Before the team left for Germany, it ruled out three players for this game who did not make the trip. The good news for New England is that star wide receiver A.J. Brown was not part of that group, giving him an opportunity to return to the field after missing the past two games with a knee injury. On Thursday, the Patriots received more injury news regarding Brown as they continue to prepare for this game.

A.J. Brown Logs Another Limited Practice for the Patriots

New England swung a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Eagles over the offseason for Brown, as it parted with its 2028 first-round pick in order to bring him to town. To this point, though, Brown has been a major disappointment in the first half of his first season with the Pats. Not only has he missed time with ankle and knee injuries, but he’s struggled mightily during his limited time on the field.

In what has essentially been two-and-a-half games of work, Brown has just nine receptions for 101 yards to his name. He also has dropped three passes, and that may be a generous tally, as there are a handful of other plays that could be categorized as borderline drops. Brown inability to be the No. 1 wide receiver New England was hoping he would be has set the team back on offense from the get-go this season.

The fact that Brown traveled to Germany is a good sign when it comes to his quest to get back on the field, but his availability for this game will depend on how much work he gets in at practice throughout the week. Brown logged a limited participation on Wednesday, and he was limited again on Thursday, setting the stage for what has quickly become a very important final session on Friday.

Patriots Desperately Need A.J. Brown on the Field in Week 10

Getty New England Patriots WR A.J. Brown has missed several games this year due to injury

Thursday’s practice was admittedly a light walkthrough for New England, so it’s tough to put too much weight into Brown’s availability to practice in a limited capacity. For reference, Rhamondre Stevenson was also limited, and he reportedly suffered a multi-week knee injury in the team’s loss to Green Bay last weekend. With that being said, Friday’s practice is going to be very important for the Pats in the injury department.

The Patriots got Mack Hollins back from injured reserve in Week 9, but they still desperately need a game changer like Brown who can open things up in the air and make life easier for Drake Maye under center. Right now, Brown is trending in the right direction, but the amount of work he gets on Friday will likely play the biggest role in determining whether or not he can play on Sunday vs. the Lions.