A.J. Brown Gives Promising News on Learning New England Patriots Offense

The New England Patriots went all-in on A.J. Brown to become the main stay of an offense trying to duplicate last season’s success at the very least.

Only a few days into training camp, Brown believes the adjustment is already nearing completion.

Asked Monday where he stands while syncing into New England’s system, Brown estimated that he is “at 90%,” via Henry McKenna of FOX Sports.

The comment followed two non-padded practices and Monday’s scheduled walkthrough, a stretch built more around installation than a full evaluation of the offense.

New England acquired Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection with the hope for Maye to maintain or exceed his MVP quality from last season.

Brown’s 90% Assessment Raises Projections for Drake Maye

Brown and Drake Maye haven’t opened camp with a string of highlight plays. Their early work has included some reminders that timing will take longer than a few summer sessions.

Maye tested Christian Gonzalez on a throw to Brown during the first 11-on-11 play Saturday, but the pass fell incomplete.

One day later, a high throw intended for Brown was tipped and intercepted by Craig Woodson. The two also connected on a slant for their first completed pass of camp.

That uneven start makes Brown’s 90% estimate encouraging.

Because the cerebral responsibilities are one necessary part, while the quarterback-receiver connection is high-priority but improves through practice reps.

The prevailing concern is whether Brown’s knee can handle a full season and more.

The Patriots knew he had wear and tear in one knee before completing the trade. And Brown also previously revealed that he had the knee drained twice a week during Philadelphia’s postseason run following the 2024 season.

His availability has persisted, nevertheless, as he missed only one regular-season game because of a knee issue during four years with the Eagles.

Patriots Need Brown’s Comfort to Translate Into Big Plays

Brown’s understanding of the offense is only one part of the process.

The Patriots still need the timing, workload justification and physical availability to follow.

Mike Vrabel addressed one of those concerns Monday when he rejected speculation surrounding Brown’s knee.

Vrabel said the Patriots are “very confident” in where Brown stands physically and explained that planned reductions in practice work are part of the team’s approach with veteran players.

The Patriots knew Brown’s medical history before completing the trade; additionally, they knew what his presence could add to Maye’s game.

NFL.com’s analysis of the move noted that Maye led qualified quarterbacks in completion percentage, success rate and passer rating on throws of at least 10 air yards last season.

Brown ranked among the league’s most productive downfield receivers during his four seasons in Philadelphia.

The pairing is theoretical until those strengths begin appearing together, and there will be missed throws, quiet practices and days when New England’s defense controls the field.

Brown, though, has already encountered the downs through the opening weekend, and he’s on the side of confidence rather than frustration.

Here’s to the next 10% determining how quickly Brown displays what the Patriots acquired him to deliver on gameday.