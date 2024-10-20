Patriots Make Big Call About Rhamondre Stevenson Before Jaguars Game

The New England Patriots are acting as if they expect lead running back Rhamondre Stevenson to return and play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7. That’s obvious based on the big decision the Pats made ahead of the game at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, October 21.

Specifically, the Patriots “didn’t promote a RB from the practice squad, which would have been necessary if they weren’t planning to have Stevenson,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

He reported the “Patriots are expecting RB Rhamondre Stevenson to play Sunday in London vs. Jaguars.” Schefter also included a tweet from his colleague Mike Reiss showing Stevenson telling reporters he’s “feeling like I should be ready to play on Sunday.”

Patriots are expecting RB Rhamondre Stevenson to play Sunday in London vs. Jaguars. Patriots also didn’t promote a RB from the practice squad, which would have been necessary if they weren’t planning to have Stevenson. https://t.co/dDPRGY6wpA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2024

Stevenson’s return would be a major boost for a struggling offense. The fourth-year pro missed last week’s 41-21 defeat to the Houston Texans with a foot injury, but he remains the driving force of one of the NFL’s better rushing attacks.

Combining Stevenson’s power and speed with the arm talent of rookie quarterback Drake Maye, making his second-straight start, can help the Patriots win for the first time since Week 1.

Rhamondre Stevenson Still Vital to Patriots Offense

Stevenson was last in action against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, when he averaged an eye-catching 7.4 yards per carry. The number was a timely reminder No. 38 remains vital to New England’s offense, at least when he protects the ball.

Securing the football is a notable issue for Stevenson, who fumbled four times in as many games to start the season. Head coach Jerod Mayo was initially prepared to let Stevenson play through the problem, but the plan changed when the player lost the starting role for the visit of the Dolphins.

Stevenson was missed against the Texans, when the Patriots averaged just 3.2 yards a rush. Things should be different this week against a Jaguars defense that’s allowed 4.3 yards per run, 40 first downs and seven scores on the ground.

Patriots Can Dominate Jaguars in the Running Game

Last week’s game was all about Maye making a positive impression. The third pick in the 2024 NFL draft largely delivered, but Maye should spend more time handing the ball off in London.

Stevenson and veteran backup Antonio Gibson can feast against the Jags. Splitting 25-30 carries between the complementary pair would be a smart strategy from offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

The play-caller incurred criticism from many, including a Hall of Fame quarterback, for simplistic passing concepts that made things tough on Maye in Week 6. Scheming for the running game is what Van Pelt does best, so he should stay in his comfort zone for this edition of the league’s international series.

A heavy dose of running can also protect Maye from a useful pass-rush led by productive Jaguars edge-rushers Travon Walker and Josh-Hines Allen. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead is also a player capable of exploiting a Pats offensive line that’s already surrendered 23 sacks through six games.

Maye will eventually expand and redefine the passing game, but the Patriots entered this season built to run the ball. A healthy Stevenson will help them do just that this week.