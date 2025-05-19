Patriots Rookie Tipped to Help Josh McDaniels Revive Forgotten Role

The return of Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots has heralded predictions about the return of a ton of franchise staples. Everything from slight and shifty slot receivers to proper third-down backs, but it’s a forgotten role that might be the most important, thanks to an undrafted rookie.

Former Northern Illinois standout Brock Lampe was a free agent after the 2025 NFL draft, and it didn’t take the Pats long to pounce. Lampe played a H-Back type role in college, but he’s been tipped to be the fullback McDaniels has traditionally used.

The prediction came from NBCS Boston’s Phil Perry. He “the fullback will be back in the offense this year with Josh McDaniels calling the shots on that side of the ball. And there’s one undrafted rookie who fits the suit: Brock Lampe from Northern Illinois.”

Perry also referenced a conversation he had with former Patriots Super Bowl winner James White. The used-to-be pass-catching back spent time on the coaching staff at Northern Illinois, and White told Perry Lampe is “definitely the fullback of the future. He’s, you know, exactly James Develin.”

White’s reference to fellow Super Bowl winner Develin was telling. The latter won three Lombardi Trophies as a Pro Bowler who crushed defensive players in the open field as part of the gap-based and counter-style power running game McDaniels and ex-head coach Bill Belichick used to favor.

Brock Lampe Can Restore What Patriots Have Missed

They were once one of the most physical teams on the ground in the NFL, but things changed for the Patriots in 2024. Those changes weren’t necessarily for the better, with now former OC Alex Van Pelt preferring a zone-based rushing attack.

Things will change with McDaniels calling the plays. Especially if Lampe makes the final roster. He’ll provide the brute force the Pats missed running the ball last season.

Lampe made his reputation at Northern Illinois by bringing the thump and putting defenders on skates. Some of his best work was highlighted by Cutcall’s ZeeBee.

Plays like these are why White told Perry “whether it’s a defensive end, linebacker, safety, he’s going to throw his face in there and he’s gonna bust some people up.”

That’s just what Develin and later Jakob Johnson used to do effectively on McDaniels’ watch. Two great examples of how McDaniels’ fullback-led ground game used to work were broken down by Greg Cosell for NFL Matchup on ESPN in 2019.

Restoring the fullback is just one way McDaniels can make the Patriots more versatile offensively in 2025.

Patriots Will Be More Versatile With Josh McDaniels Calling Plays

A fullback isn’t the only McDaniels staple likely to be seen again. There’s also the third-down, receiving back role White once performed so well.

White and other Patriots Hall of Famers believe that job should now belong to a second-round pick the Patriots resisted trade offers to select. McDaniels is also likely to bring back arguably an even more important job.

Notably, Lampe’s fellow rookie free agent who broke Cooper Kupp’s records in college got paid to potentially be the kind of slot-specialist McDaniels often made a feature of the passing game. Back in the days when Tom Brady was throwing passes to Wes Welker, Danny Armendola and Julian Edelman.

Each of these familiar roles will make the Patriots a more flexible offense. McDaniels’ old schemes will also be friendly to second-year quarterback Drake Maye.