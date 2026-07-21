Former Patriots Quarterback Receives Tough Career Update

The New England Patriots are gearing up for the 2026 campaign, and things will look quite different for this team after its unexpected run to Super Bowl LX last season. While the Pats ultimately came up short against the Seattle Seahawks, they proved they will once again be one of the toughest teams to deal with in the NFL.

That is due in large part to the fact that New England appears to have found its new quarterback of the future, Drake Maye. After the team struck out with Cam Newton and Mac Jones, Maye has come in and provided some stability for the Patriots under center. On Tuesday morning, Newton was dealt some tough career news when it comes to his work with ESPN as an analyst.

Cam Newton Reportedly Laid Off by ESPN

Before the Patriots found Maye, they had to endure some rough years at quarterback in the post-Tom Brady era. Initially, Newton was tasked with replacing Brady, as he started 15 games for the Pats in 2020. Newton was mediocre at best under center (242/368, 2,657 YDS, 8 TD, 10 INT), but he did make up for it with a strong season on the ground as a rusher (137 CAR, 592 YDS, 12 TD).

The plan for New England initially was to use Newton as the bridge quarterback after selecting Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones ended up immediately winning the starting quarterback job out of training camp, which led to Newton’s release. He would return to his longtime team, the Carolina Panthers, for a brief eight-game stint before calling it a career after the 2021 campaign.

Since retiring from the game of football, Newton has worked as an analyst, spending the past two years with ESPN on Stephen A. Smith’s “First Take.” However, his time with the company appears to have already come to an end, as reports indicate that Newton will be part of ESPN’s upcoming batch of layoffs.

“ESPN is parting ways with Cam Newton, multiple sources told OutKick,” Bobby Burack reported. “The network will include Newton in a round of layoffs that could be announced as soon as Tuesday … ESPN featured Newton over the past two seasons as a debate partner for Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take.'”

What’s Next for Cam Newton After ESPN Departure?

Getting canned by ESPN is obviously a bummer for Newton, but he should be able to land on his feet. While some of his takes are quite divisive, Newton’s knowledge of the game of football is still quite impressive, and his ability to break down the game for fans from the perspective of a former MVP is something that will surely help him find a new job soon.

As for the Patriots, their job right now involves getting ready for the new season. Expectations for this team are going to be higher, but with a more difficult slate of opponents on the board, some regression should be expected. Players must report to the team’s facility by Friday, with the first official practice currently slated for Saturday morning.