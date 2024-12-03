Patriots Christian Barmore Blasts Officials for ‘Frustrating’ Missed Call vs. Colts

He couldn’t get to Anthony Richardson to stop the Indianapolis Colts quarterback rushing for the game-winning two-point conversion against the New England Patriots in Week 13, and Christian Barmore knows why.

The burly defensive tackle just wishes the referees had shared the same knowledge. Barmore spoke out about being held on the decisive QB keeper Richardson ran up the gut to get into the end zone for the second time at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 1.

That score condemned the Pats to a 25-24 defeat, but Barmore explained how he “Felt like I had good position. I felt like someone was holding my leg. Quenton Nelson is a good player and he came and got me, but I felt like somebody was holding my leg. Real frustrating,” per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

DT Christian Barmore (90) on the Colts’ 2-point conversion rush with 12 seconds left: “Felt like I had good position. I felt like someone was holding my leg. Quenton Nelson is a good player and he came and got me, but I felt like somebody was holding my leg. Real frustrating.” https://t.co/KpXqNpWL69 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 1, 2024

Several other observers saw what Barmore was talking about, but crucially, the officials didn’t. The apparent missed call was the final insult to injury from a game the Patriots should have won handily, but still somehow conspired to lose.

Holding on Christian Barmore Went Unnoticed

Many, including MassLive.com’s Chris Mason, couldn’t believe how Barmore being tackled to the ground by rookie offensive tackle Matt Goncalves escaped the attention of referees. As Mason put it, “I understand wanting to swallow the whistles with the game on the line, but the hold on Christian Barmore on the 2-point conversion was, uhhhhh, egregious.”

I understand wanting to swallow the whistles with the game on the line, but the hold on Christian Barmore on the 2-point conversion was, uhhhhh, egregious. pic.twitter.com/hIPvl0lmRO — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) December 1, 2024

Mason wasn’t alone in his thinking, although Phil Perry of NBCS Boston took a slightly different slant. Rather than lament the lack of a call for holding, Perry pointed out another infraction just as worthy of prompting any official to throw a flag.

Perry believes “If not a hold, officials might acknowledge after the fact there’s a chop block penalty they missed here. One offensive player (Matt Goncalves) engaged Christian Barmore below the waist. Another (Quentin Nelson) above the waist.”

If not a hold, officials might acknowledge after the fact there’s a chop block penalty they missed here. One offensive player (Matt Goncalves) engaged Christian Barmore below the waist. Another (Quentin Nelson) above the waist. pic.twitter.com/40laWHPfMx — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) December 1, 2024

The more angles of the play that become visible, the more confounding it is Barmore didn’t get any sort of a call. His sense of injustice compounded what has been a tough return to the field for one of the Patriots best defensive players.

Barmore began the season sidelined by blood clots, but he made a rapid recovery to return against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11. No. 90 has made six solo tackles, including one for loss and notched a sack since his comeback.

Those are solid numbers, but far from spectacular, because Barmore is suffering amid the broader struggles of an under-performing defense.

Patriots Defense Faltered in Key Moments vs. Colts

Keeping Richardson under wraps wasn’t a problem when he was throwing the ball. The second-year passer mustered just 109 yards and completed 50 percent of his throws, but Richardson wasn’t sacked and he also converted three of three fourth-down attempts.

The Patriots faltered in key moments because Richardson gained yardage on the ground whenever he needed, just like running back Jonathan Taylor. The two helped the Colts rush for 144 yards.

A defense unable to get off the field when it mattered, especially when the Colts went 80 yards in 20 plays for the winning touchdown, undermined New England’s dominance in almost every other phase.

That dominance was revealed by Chad Graff of The Athletic, who noted the Patriots “had more passing yards — more rushing yards — more first downs — better on third down — fewer turnovers — more time of possession,” but still lost.

Even when the Patriots do so many things right, they still lose. Against the Colts today, they: — had more passing yards

— more rushing yards

— more first downs

— better on third down

— fewer turnovers

— more time of possession — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 1, 2024

Things might’ve been different if the refs had spotted Barmore’s tussle with Goncalves. Or if head coach Jerod Mayo had let rookie quarterback Drake Maye chance his arm in the final seconds.

Yet for all the what ifs, wasting a considerable statistical advantage is proof the Patriots aren’t making the right plays in clutch situations. That’s usually the formula for perpetual losing.