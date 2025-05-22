Patriots All-Pro Tipped to ‘Thrive’ in Olympic Action

Back to back 4-13 seasons mean the New England Patriots aren’t an obvious choice to provide players for an Olympic flag football team for the U.S., but one All-Pro would be an asset.

That’s according to Steven Ruiz of The Ringer. He put together a dream team after the NFL voted on Tuesday, May 20 to allow pro players to participate at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Ruiz chose Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez as a worthy alternate for any squad representing the U.S. with a gold medal at stake. As Ruiz put it, “Gonzalez has the ideal length, playmaking instincts, and sticky coverage ability to thrive in flag football, making him an ideal reserve option.”

Whether the Patriots would welcome seeing their best athlete on defense risking his health away from the pro gridiron is open to debate, but Gonzalez might seize the chance. It could be the only way for the 17th player selected in the 2023 NFL draft to earn some more resect for his talents.

Gonzalez isn’t the only prominent Patriots player who would consider suiting up for his nation at the Olympics. Four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs said performing in Los Angeles would be “a perfect opportunity to get everybody playing one sport, representing America as a whole, and hopefully get a gold medal,” per ESPN.com’s Stephen Holder.

Diggs sounds keen, but there’s one key difference between the NFL and flag football that could hold Gonzalez back.

Christian Gonzalez Would Face Challenge at Olympics

Natural athleticism and a flair for getting to the ball-carrier should make Gonzalez an asset in any form of football. Provided he could overcome one of flag football’s main variations from the pro version.

It was explained to Holder by USA Football Men’s team quarterback Darrell ‘Housh’ Doucette. He explained how “some of the [defensive backs] didn’t understand that you can’t jam [receivers]. They were like, ‘Wait, so how can I cover?’ That’s one of the main things that the defense struggles with: knowing they can’t put their hands on people.”

The more passive nature of flag football makes zone the optimal form of coverage. There’s no place for the handsy brand of press Gonzalez does best.

That skill at least makes the 22-year-old a true shutdown corner in the pros, albeit many around the league are slow to acknowledge his status.

Patriots All-Pro Deserves More Recognition

Gaining recognition for his game has been tough sledding for Gonzalez. He was snubbed by Pro Bowl voters last season, despite numbers and performances worthy of All-Star status, according to Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS Media.

Christian Gonzalez's Pro Bowl/All-Pro case by the film https://t.co/V58qV2sEKN pic.twitter.com/1MlDqdb9vy — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 15, 2024

Ultimately, Gonzalez had to settle for second-team All-Pro honors. This consolation prize of sorts should spur the stellar DB onto an elite level during his third season.

Fortunately for the Pats, there are already signs Gonzalez is ready for a banner campaign. If he needs any more motivation, the former Oregon stud can keep the receipt from his latest snub.

Gonzalez will likely get the plaudits he deserves if the Patriots improve significantly defensively. The unit has undergone significant changes in philosophy and personnel, and there are doubts about some of those alternations, but the cornerback room is unquestionably better than a year ago.

Adding $60 million former Super Bowl winner Carlton Davis in free agency puts another marquee man onto the field. It might mean more passes thrown the way of Gonzalez and more opportunities to blanket the NFL’s top wide receivers.