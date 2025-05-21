Patriots Defensive Shift Not Expected to Cause Fatal Weakness

There’s been a shift in the makeup of the defense since Mike Vrabel became head coach of the New England Patriots, a change in personnel that has some worried about a potentially fatal weakness.

The change has to do with the Pats getting quicker but smaller along the front seven. A lighter front suits the schematic preferences of Vrabel and new defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, but what will it mean for a usually stout run defense?

There are fears moving away from the massive, two-gap defensive linemen and big-bodied, thumping linebackers Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo favored will leave the Patriots vulnerable on the ground.

It’s a legitimate concern, but one Patriots observer isn’t worried. He points to some key players still on the roster, as well as taking comfort from one of the NFL’s best defenses in 2024.

Concerns About New-Look Patriots Defense Downplayed

The question about a lighter front possibly being exposed to the run was put to NBCS Boston’s Phil Perry. He began his answer by recapping some of the most significant changes made this offseason: “The Patriots parted ways with a bigger linebacker (Ja’Whaun Bentley) and are going with a few lighter ones who have experience with Vrabel. They moved on from Davon Godchaux and have brought in some lighter defensive tackles like Milton Williams and Joshua Farmer.”

Perry then pointed out why the impact of those changes may not be as far-reaching as they first appear: “they haven’t gotten completely skinny up front. Khyiris Tonga (335 pounds) was signed to plug up the middle. They still have 250-pound linebacker Jahlani Tavai, and Christian Barmore (315 pounds) is no pushover.”

So there’s still some beef in and around the trenches for the Patriots. Yet, body mass won’t be the only factor that determines how effectively New England’s new-look D’ stops the run.

To support this theory, Perry referenced the success enjoyed by the Denver Broncos last season. The AFC West outfit fielded the third-ranked scoring defense in the league, but were even better against the run, despite being “led by relatively light interior defenders like Zach Allen (listed at 285 pounds), D.J. Jones (305), Malcolm Roach (290) and John Franklin-Myers (288) last season and was second in the NFL in rush yards allowed per carry (3.9). Beef doesn’t always equal effectiveness on early downs.”

Getting into the backfield quicker and swarming on ball-carriers can compensate for the Patriots no longer being able to overpower blockers and clog rushing lanes. Yet, that’s not the only change the Patriots will get from their shift in personnel.

Patriots Need Changes on Defense

The Belichick blueprint generally served the Patriots well on defense, particularly against the run. New England yielded a league-low 3.3 yards per carry in 2023, but that number jumped to 4.4 last season.

There were other problems with the Belichick and Mayo template. Namely, the lack of a consistent pass rush.

The Patriots logged 28 sacks in 2024, the fewest in football. Williams’ expertise along the defensive line, as well as his preference for a quick and active front four, should see a boost in both pressure and sacks.

A boost is all-but guaranteed after Vrabel and general manager Eliot Wolf retooled their pass-rush department. The new faces include a twitchy edge defender who played for Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans, along with a $104 million interior pressure specialist.

There’s also a member of the 2025 NFL draft class who’s tipped to outplay his draft status. The rookie follows the same pattern of the Patriots’ recruitment policy up front, namely lighter, quicker and more disruptive in the pocket.

Greater pressure will help this defense create more negative plays and turnovers. There are already signs part of the plan is working after a turnover-laden day for quarterback Drake Maye at OTAs.