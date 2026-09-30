Concerning Report Emerges on Patriots QB Drake Maye, Shoulder

The start of the season has been a disaster for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. That’s, of course, led to plenty of questions about why that might be.

A popular theory goes back to the Super Bowl a season ago. Maye dealt with a shoulder injury that has made him ineffective. Now, some are wondering if that shoulder might still be an issue that the Patriots and Maye aren’t acknowledging.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t say there’s a problem with my shoulder. I think there’s times where I think you look back and you look back on the playoff run in that Denver game and when I took the hit and to now. I felt good during training camp and continue to let it loose,” Maye said when asked following the Jaguars loss.

Concerning New Report on Drake Maye’s Shoulder and the New England Patriots

There is obviously enough of a concern outside the Patriots organization about Drake Maye’s shoulder to ask him the question. Inside of it, there is much less concern.

However, Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal and CLNS Media did share that there is a concern about Maye’s shoulder within the organization. There are, apparently, some within the Patriots who are “befuddled” by how Maye is publicly speaking about his shoulder.