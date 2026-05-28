Patriots WR DeMario Douglas Turned Heads During Opening of OTAs

Finding a way to upgrade the wide receiver position has been a focus of the offseason for the New England Patriots. The focus of that has largely been through free agency or making a trade, but the development of a player like DeMario Douglas would go a long way for the Patriots’ offense.

At least on the first day of OTAs, Douglas proved he’s more than capable of making that leap. Ethan Hurwitz of Sports Illustrated would even list him as a winner for the Patriots to open the festivities.

“The Patriots threw the ball plenty of times, and no one caught it more than Douglas. The fourth-year wideout is fighting for a job as the team’s top slot option, and took one giant leap towards doing so. He caught four passes, the most by any Patriots player, and was used in plenty of packages,” Hurwitz wrote.

“His biggest highlight of the day was a crossing route that would have been counted as a touchdown in a game. Entering a contract season, Douglas has seemingly refined his chemistry with Drake Maye.”

Douglas is going into his fourth NFL season. It’s a career he’s spent entirely with the Patriots. In 2025, he had 31 receptions for 447 yards and 3 touchdowns. Those numbers were down from 2024, when he put up career highs in receptions and yards, but it still made him a key member of the Patriots offense.

Where DeMario Douglas Fits into the New England Patriots Offense

It’s pretty quickly becoming a crowded wide receiver room for the New England Patriots. This offseason, the Patriots moved on from Stefon Diggs but added Romeo Doubs in free agency. They’re also expected to add A.J. Brown to give the Patriots their top two pass catchers for 2026.

The Patriots will then likely move on from another receiver. Rumors indicate that’s going to be Kayshon Boutte, who didn’t attend OTAs as he awaits his future.

That leaves DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism, and Kyle Dixon among the key names on the Patriots roster. Dixon is an undrafted free agent, battling for a spot on the team, but is a popular pick to make it. Douglas, Hollins, Williams, and Chism, meanwhile, were all on the roster a season ago.

Hollins and Douglas had similar production a season ago, though Hollins edged Douglas out in receptions and yards during the 2025 season. Still, they’re likely going to be battling for playing time this offseason. The Patriots are also hoping for continued development from Williams and Chism.

In other words, it’s a crowded room, and players need to stand out. That’s particularly true for Douglas, who was predicted as a cut candidate earlier in May.

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on Adding Talent at WR

The rumors around A.J. Brown are difficult to ignore. However, when asked about Brown at OTAs, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel wasn’t able to directly address a player on another team.

“We want to continue to improve the roster every opportunity that we get,” Vrabel said. “And when those opportunities arise, I don’t know.”

Vrabel then turned the focus onto the receivers the Patriots currently have and the work they’re putting in during OTAs.

“I know the guys that we have here are working extremely hard. I would say yesterday’s first OTA was much better than last year’s. I have to take the coaches’ opinion, because I didn’t go back and watch last year’s first day. But I felt like yesterday was really positive. It was good to see Romeo [Doubs] out there — it was good to see some of the new faces, some of the young guys,” Vrabel added.

“So, again, we’re going to look to strengthen the roster wherever we can. But it was also a great day to see guys who maybe didn’t get as many opportunities last year, especially Romeo, who wasn’t on our team.”

OTAs and the rest of the offseason program will continue in earnest for the Patriots. There, Douglas and the rest of those receivers will have the chance to keep proving themselves.