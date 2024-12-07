Patriots Tipped to Draft a ‘Monster’ for Jerod Mayo

The New England Patriots can get a "new defensive lynchpin" for head coach Jerod Mayo in the 2025 NFL draft.

Getting help for dynamic quarterback Drake Maye looks like the priority for the New England Patriots in the 2025 NFL draft, but head coach Jerod Mayo may have other ideas, with Michigan lineman Mason Graham tipped as a “new defensive lynchpin.”

That’s the description from Vinnie Iyer of The Sporing News. He pointed out defensive tackle “Graham is a nasty run stopper whose flashes as an inside pass rusher suggest potential dominance in the NFL. That will sell Jerod Mayo on Graham being his new defensive lynchpin.”

Graham won’t be a tough sell for Mayo based on a shared view about a “monster” interior lineman’s potential to wreck both phases of offenses. Mayo also won’t need much convincing to draft defense, given his own ample experience on that side of the ball.

The tougher sell would be convincing Patriots fans that foregoing a wide receiver or offensive tackle with what’s likely to be a top-five pick is the right call.

Patriots Defense Needs “Monster” Mason Graham

It’s not difficult to make a case for the Patriots drafting Graham. Not when a defense performing below expectations needs a new “monster” up front.

Graham fits the bill, according to Jared Feinberg of The Panthers Wire. He dubbed Graham “a monster” who possesses the “room for growth as a pass rusher but the ceiling is high there. Powerful, sudden, and quick DL at 6’3, 318.”

Feinberg’s take is shared by Sportsbook Review’s Bobby Football. He also thinks “Graham is just a monster. He’s so explosive and his hands are so heavy. One of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft for a reason.”

The notion of Graham being a no-brainer among the top prospects in this class is common among draft analysts. Inclusing ESPN’s Jordan Reid, who states Graham’s “a top 10 pick all day long. Turn in the card.”

There are ample reasons for the Patriots to use what’s currently projected to be the fourth-overall pick on the kind of defensive lineman who used to be the foundation of tough and resourceful front sevens.

Graham fits the blueprint of a Richard Seymour or Vince Wilfork. He’s also somebody who would be a formidable partner alongside Christian Barmore, the current linchpin up front who opponents struggle to stop by legal means or otherwise.

Restoring some dominance defensively will be a priority for Mayo. The rookie head coach played middle linebacker for eight seasons in New England, but he and defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington are overseeing a unit ranked 20th in points and yards.

Rebuilding on this side of the ball makes sense for the long-term, but the best short-term move might be putting another bluechip player next to Maye.

Jerod Mayo Must Help Drake Maye

Mayo and his staff are seeing the exciting traits that convinced them to take Maye with this year’s third-overall pick. The 22-year-old is showcasing the arm strength and scrambling skills to redefine what’s long been a pedestrian offense, but Maye needs letting off the leash more often by his head coach.

It will be easier to unleash the full range of Maye’s skill-set if he has better talent around him on offense. That’s why other draft scribes have the Pats beefing up their young signal-caller’s supporting cast in the opening round.

Among them, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports has the Patriots solidifying Maye’s blindside with LSU left tackle Will Campbell. It’s a smart pick and few could complain about Mayo and general manager Eliot Wolf selecting offensive line help.

Nor would fans be unhappy if the Patriots braintrust opted to take a wide receiver the caliber of Tetairoa McMillan. The Arizona star is the pick in Trevor Sikkema’s latest mock for Pro Football Focus.

Building around Maye looks like the Patriots fastest route to becoming competitive again.