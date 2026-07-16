Drake Maye Had Perfect Response When Asked About A.J. Brown

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye discussed his early on-field chemistry with wide receiver A. J. Brown. The quarterback hosted his FlexWork Sports Camp on Thursday, and had a chance to talk to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Brown was the prized acquisition of the offseason for the Patriots. Now, Maye has a top wide receiver weapon for the second year in a row. This time, the move reunites the star wide receiver with his favorite childhood team. It’s clear that there has been chemistry between the quarterback and wide receiver, and Maye was able to confirm that in an interview.

Maye talked about what it’s like having Brown in the fold.

“Oh it has been awesome. Yeah, so I’m really looking forward to playing with him. I’m looking forward to getting into camp and building some chemistry and there’s already some there for me. You just gotta throw it near him, and he’ll make a play. He’s a great teammate, been great so far, and he loves winning so we can share that.”

There has been a ton of buzz about Brown over the course of the past couple weeks. Most recently, he was placed on both NFL.com Top 100 Players List. He was also placed on ESPN’s list of top 10 wide receivers, coming in at the ninth spot. Brown is coming off a 2025 season that saw him tally 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

Brown has discussed the chemistry between him and the quarterback as well. Last month, he described how surprised he was at the quarterback’s ability to diagnose a play. The wide receiver also relayed a time when the quarterback took over a meeting led by coach Mike Vrabel. That also stood out to the wide receiver, who is looking to record his fifth 1,000-yard receiving season in a row.

It’s clear that Brown is said to be the focal point of the offense. The Patriots restructured their wide receiver room early in free agency. They signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs as a move to complement the room. Brown was the major acquisition they were building around.

Patriots WR Movement Could Still Happen

There could also potentially be some movement as well. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte had a cryptic post on Instagram that led to rumblings of a potential move. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer also talked about the wide receiver being a potential trade candidate. Either way, the room itself is undergoing a bit of a makeover.

Brown and Maye appear to be a dynamic duo. It’s clear that they are fond of each other and have chemistry on and off the field. How that will translate to game action remains to be seen. As for now, the returns are pretty solid based on off-the-field activities and what both players said about each other. It’s certainly not tempering the excitement of Patriots fans, as they look to watch several marquee games with a gauntlet schedule.

Training camp starts in short order, and this is undoubtedly a connection that Patriots fans will be watching throughout.