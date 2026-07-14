Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte Shares Cryptic Instagram Post Amid Trade Rumors

It’s been an offseason of speculation for New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. With the long-held belief that the Patriots would trade for A.J. Brown, going back months before that deal was finalized, Boutte found himself the center of trade rumors as, seemingly, the odd man out for New England.

Now, a month and a half after the Brown trade, and there’s been no movement on the Boutte front. That may be changing, though, as fans begin to read between the lines on a recent cryptic Instagram post.

On his story, Boutte posted an all-black screen with the eyes emoji. It’s the type of thing you might do to say “look at this” or “wait and see.” Of course, given the context of an offseason chock-full of trade rumors, it’s easy to connect those dots.

Of course, this doesn’t inherently mean that Boutte knows something everyone else doesn’t. In fact, it could be entirely unrelated to a potential trade. It just seems like that would be a major coincidence of some kind.

The Patriots are stacked at wide receiver, which can be a blessing and a curse. It’s a blessing to have plenty of talent to choose from and depth in case of injuries. However, it’s not possible to get the ball to everyone. Boutte, with one year left on his rookie contract, appears to be the odd man out.

Kayshon Boutte Could be a Trade Deadline Move for the New England Patriots

For anyone trying to read between the lines on the post Kayshon Boutte made, it may seem like he’s posting about an upcoming trade. However, the New England Patriots could still kick the problem down the line a bit.

By waiting until the Trade Deadline, the Patriots could protect themselves in case of injuries. They could also help build up a stronger market for him, as he plays well and other players around the NFL get injured, creating a need for contenders.

With that in mind, Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today recently shared why Boutte could be a splash candidate at the Trade Deadline.

“The arrival of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs added some depth to the Patriots’ receiver room. Boutte is set to be a free agent after the season and he is likely expendable before being due for a raise,” Brinkerhoff wrote.

There are some downsides to that approach, too. In particular, if Boutte gets injured, the Patriots won’t be able to move him. They also will then be down to the wire to get a deal made, or possibly let him walk in free agency for nothing.

Kayshon Boutte Previously Praised Playing for the Patriots

Now going into his fourth NFL season, Kayshon Boutte has grown into his own as a wide receiver while playing for the Patriots. That has included becoming a consistent target for starting quarterback Drake Maye.

In all of that, Boutte has enjoyed his time in New England. He even suggested this offseason that he’d like to play his entire career for the Patriots.

“I want to be in New England for the rest of my career,” Boutte said in June. “I’ve enjoyed it out here. Been here three years … I call this home; this is my new home.”

That can be true, but it can also be true that trade rumors are becoming a distraction for Boutte. Getting them settled, one way or another, would be wise for both him and the Patriots as the 2026 season is now just around the corner.