Patriots’ Drake Maye Faces 1 Question in 2025: Analyst

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye showed much promise as a rookie, but a lingering question remains.

ESPN’s Ben Solak explored that question — if Maye can get some help in 2025. If so, Maye can reach his potential as Solak sees it.

“I am every bit as certain Maye has got it as I am that [Jayden] Daniels has got it or that [C.J.] Stroud had it as a rookie [and still does],” Solak wrote. “Some guys immediately clear the requisite bar of poise, arm talent, football processing and athletic ability. There’s no doubt in my mind Maye’s going to be a good starter in this league.”

“Just how good, and just when it produces good offense, depends on the other guys. Maye has a new offensive coordinator [Josh McDaniels] and some much-needed offensive line help, but I wouldn’t call the Patriots’ roster inspiring,” Solak added. “Nearly all of the eggs in the field-stretching search are in the basket of third-round rookie receiver Kyle Williams. Stefon Diggs, off an ACL tear and entering his age-32 season, is the best bet to lead the team in targets. Two new tackles and a center should improve the line, but free agency and the draft are never sure things.”

Drake Maye’s Protection Can Only Go Up

New England made the effort to improve the offensive line with the additions to Garrett Bradberry, Morgan Moses, and Will Campbell. That said, Maye’s protection as a rookie was a nightmare as Solak described.

“I had well and truly forgotten just how bad the Patriots offense was around Maye last season. He had without question the worst offensive line of the rookie quarterbacks, and I would wager the worst offensive line of any quarterback,” Solak wrote. “From Week 6 on, he had more quick pressures (under 2.5 seconds) than any passer save for Joe Burrow —and Burrow had 124 more dropbacks. Maye’s overall pressure rate of 37.3% was exceeded only by Deshaun Watson — but it was not the product of extended dropbacks, as Maye got the ball out faster than the league-average passer.”

Drake Maye’s Downfield Game Gets a Big Boost

Maye also wasn’t a big downfield thrower because of the constant duress in 2024 amid 10.1 yards per completion.

“Not only could the Patriots not protect Maye long enough to let routes develop downfield, but they also lacked a receiver who could make a play there. Of his 32 downfield targets last season, 14 went to Kayshon Boutte, a 2023 sixth-round pick who hauled in exactly three of those targets. The next two most frequently targeted were a pair of tight ends: Hunter Henry with five, and Austin Hooper with four,” Solak wrote. “Neither Henry nor Hooper in their prime were the sort of tight ends who stretched the field on vertical routes. Last season? It was challenging to watch.”

Diggs can help solve that problem if the new-look offensive line can give Maye more time. In 10 seasons, Diggs has a career average of 12.2 yards per catch, and he has eclipsed 13 yards per catch in four of those seasons, which includes a career best 17.9 yards per reception in 2019.

Only Boutte came close to Diggs’ average last season among Patriots wideouts who had 25 or more receptions.