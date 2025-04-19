Patriots Can Save Giants Draft Bust With Trade

Entering the 2025 NFL draft with a gaping hole at left tackle and only a short-term solution on the right side, should make the New England Patriots trade suitors for any young offensive lineman potentially on the block. Even if the player is a former top-10 pick of the New York Giants who can reasonably be described as a draft bust.

The player is Evan Neal, the seventh name taken in 2022, who has never lived up to his draft billing. Despite Neal’s struggles, Pro Football & Sports Network’s Sterling Xie still thinks the Pats are among the best trade fits for the former Alabama linchpin.

Xie believes the Patriots “could afford to take an upside swing.” If they did, the Pats would have to believe there’s something to salvage in Neal. Something in the physical profile and natural versatility that made him a darling of the draft three years ago.

Given how the Patriots have multiple needs along the O-line, Neal makes an interesting possible reclamation project.

Evan Neal Could Help Patriots at Multiple Spots

Neal was supposed to be a left tackle, but he was immediately shifted to the right by the Giants, who have All-Pro Andrew Thomas on the blindside. Neal’s faltered mightily as a right tackle, but the Patriots wouldn’t need him on that side, at least not now, although Xie pointed out free-agent arrival “Morgan Moses is 34 years old.”

Maybe the Patriots need to plan for the future, but in the meantime, Neal could fit at guard. As Xie noted, “Neal did begin his Alabama career at left guard in 2019, logging 13 starts at the position that season. Still, he’d be an awkward fit in the interior at 6’7”, and it’s probably best to let another team try to salvage him at his original position in the final season of his rookie deal.”

While there are concerns about Neal’s ability to slide inside, the Giants are willing to experiment with a position switch this year. Doing the same would give New England greater size inside, but it wouldn’t fix the lingering issue at left tackle.

Patriots Must Explore All Options at Left Tackle

Finding a new left tackle remains a priority for the Patriots, pre- and post-draft. Using the latter route can fetch a top prospect like LSU’s Will Campbell or an alternative they may rate higher.

Trading for a more proven commodity also remains an intriguing option. Going that route could yield a $64 million Pro Bowler, but a deal for Neal would be cheaper and have a potentially higher ceiling.

That ceiling would depend on the Patriots creating more opportunities for Neal to get his size and power going in one direction. Like when No. 73 cleared out this rushing lane with a drive block against the Carolina Panthers last season, highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. hit a crease and scampered for 19 yards between Evan Neal, Greg Van Roten, and John Michael Schmitz. Quailty block downfield from Jon Runyan Jr. pic.twitter.com/zDwXRupGpu — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) November 11, 2024

There’s a place for Neal in the right scheme, but his dismal pass-protection numbers will scare any team. He allowed two sacks, five hits and 17 pressures across only 314 pass-block snaps in 2024, per Pro Football Focus.

Neal played in only seven games last season, so the Giants are already mentally moving on from a significant draft investment. Perhaps the Patriots would have better luck.

Engineering a bargain trade for Neal, while also adding to the line with a premium draft pick would be a smart way to double down on rebuilding the front.